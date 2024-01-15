The much-awaited trailer of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released on Monday, January 15, 2024. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be India’s first aerial action film, featuring the duo as elite pilots of the Indian Air Force. The trailer showcases some breathtaking visuals of aerial combat, explosions, and patriotic dialogues, as the lead pair take on the enemies in the sky.

Fighter trailer ft Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone out now

The much anticipated trailer for the film –starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor – featured intense aerial action sequences in a battle over Kashmir. The trailer, about 3 minutes 9 seconds long, is high on adrenaline pumping thrills, goosebumps dialogues and powerful action stunts.

With Fighter, the makers have hit just the right nerve as the film is set against the backdrop of India’s courageous airstrike on Pakistan after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 jawans.

Fighter trailer receives an overwhelming response from Netizens

The trailer has received an overwhelming response from the netizens, who have flooded social media platforms with praises, memes, and reactions. Many fans have hailed Hrithik Roshan’s performance as Shamsher Pathania, the leader of the Air Dragons, a special unit of the IAF. They have also appreciated Deepika Padukone’s role as Naina Singh, a skilled fighter pilot and Hrithik’s love interest. Anil Kapoor, who plays the mentor of the Air Dragons, has also impressed the viewers with his charisma and intensity.

Netizens have been showering praises on the trailer, which features some stunning aerial combat scenes, a romantic subplot, and a controversial dialogue where Hrithik’s character says, “India Occupied Pakistan”.

Here are their reactions:

This film will be a game-changer for Hrithik. The chameleon is back with another mind-blowing performance. Sid has presented him in a way we’ve never seen before. The movie will have everything: action, emotions, romance, and most importantly, patriotism.#FighterTrailer pic.twitter.com/SQY4wKQbHk — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 15, 2024

Any film looks deadlier when you choose a villain who can look more fierce & competitive to lead hero#FighterTrailer give us the glimpses of how we responded on PULWAMA ATTACK & showed pak d level of who’s actual father

Indian air force got tributed by

Whole team pic.twitter.com/r8pDuTLYaL — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) January 15, 2024

About Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2024, in 3D and 3D IMAX formats. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, and also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be a blockbuster, as it marks the first collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, two of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The film also promises to be a visual spectacle, as it has been shot at real air bases in India with real Sukhois fighter jets of the IAF.

