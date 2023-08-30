The music launch of Jawan was a star-studded affair, as it was attended by not only Shah Rukh Khan but also by the cast and crew of the film, including director Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others. The event was held at Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai and was streamed live on various platforms.

The makers have also recently released the third song from the film, titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’, which is a remake of the classic song from Shree 420.

Shah Rukh Khan Sets The Stage On Fire At Jawan Audio Launch

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, attended the grand audio launch event of the film in Chennai today. The superstar made a stunning entry at the venue and was greeted by thousands of fans who cheered and chanted his name. During the event, Sunil Grover and Priyamani asked SRK to dance on the stage. The moment Shah Rukh went up to the stage, the sound of cheers became double.

Shah Rukh Khan then entertained the audience by dancing to some of his popular songs, including ‘1…2…3..4’ from Chennai Express, with his co-stars Priyamani and Sunil Grover. Incidentally, Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan had done the song together in super hit Chennai Express way back in 2013.

Fans Go Gaga Over SRK Dancing to “1..2..3..4”

Have a look at what fans have to say –

SRK and Priyamani dancing on their Chartbuster from Chennai Express: 1 2 3 4 get on the dance floor 🔥 #JawanPreReleaseEventpic.twitter.com/JWRmtWn9mD — G⚡️ꜱʀᴋ ꜰᴀɴ (@gurdeep_0701) August 30, 2023

Priyamani thanked SRK and the entire crowd started chanting SHAHRUKH SHARUKH they all love him so much down south 😭😭 #JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/FFOUxPOnrP — ح (@hmmbly) August 30, 2023

Priyamani talking about SRK. Crowd erupts #JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/v2L1HY4CIW — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 30, 2023

SRK joined Priyamani and Sunil Grover on the stage to dance on One Two Three Four ❤️‍🔥#JawanPreReleaseEvent #ShahRukhKhan#Jawanpic.twitter.com/28xN5kwdtl — 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@SRKsSteven) August 30, 2023

King Khan joins sunil grover and Priyamani and dancing with them on 1,2,3,4 💥💥💥💥 #Jawan #JawanPreReleasepic.twitter.com/tKjFFLfqkw — Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) August 30, 2023

Sunil Grover Says Its A Dream Come True To Work With SRK

Sunil Grover, who is known for his comic roles in TV shows and films, will be seen in a different avatar in Jawan. He will play a pivotal role in the film and will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Sunil Grover expressed his excitement and gratitude for being a part of Jawan at the audio launch event. He said that it was a dream come true for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan and that he had just wished to see him live once. He also recited Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om, which is ‘Agar Kisi Cheez Ko Puri Shiddat Se Chaaho…’. Shah Rukh Khan responded by giving him a flying kiss.

At the event, Sunil said, “I just want to say something, Shah Rukh sir’s dialogue actually.” Then he proceeds to sing the famous ‘Om Shanti Om’ tune. SRK was seen smiling at this. Sunil added, “Kehte hai kisi bhi cheez ko dil se chaho, poori kaynaat tumhe usse milane ki saazish me lag jati hai. And I always wanted to see Shah Rukh sir somewhere but I got an opportunity to work with him in the same film. It can’t get bigger than this.”

At the event, Art Director Muthuraj also revealed, “We have shot a big schedule of #Jawan for almost 150 days in Chennai, benefiting 3000+ families. A big thanks to Shah Rukh Khan for permitting to shoot the film in Chennai.”

Actor Yogi Babu: “The first day when I went to the shooting spot, SRK sir was there. When I went and introduced myself, he remembered me and said – welcome bhai, 13 years back, Chennai Express. That was more than enough for me ”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

