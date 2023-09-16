Shah Rukh Khan and the team of ‘Jawan’ hosted a press conference in Mumbai on September 15 to celebrate the success of the film. The Atlee-directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, is set to cross ₹825 crore at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to the fans and the technical team for making ‘Jawan’ a blockbuster.

SRK’s gesture wins hearts

At the end of the press conference, Shah Rukh Khan decided to click a group photo with the entire ‘Jawan’ team, including the crew members. However, when they couldn’t fit instead of standing in the front row, he chose to lie down on the floor with some of the technicians and assistants. He also made a funny face for the camera, showing his playful side.

In this video which is going viral on social media, Shah Rukh is posing with his Jawan cast and crew on stage, laid on the floor after some of the members were asked to sit down since all couldn’t fit in one frame. Watch the video below.

Fans hail SRK’s modesty

The photo went viral on social media, with fans hailing Shah Rukh Khan‘s modesty and humility. Many praised him for giving respect and recognition to the behind-the-scenes workers who contributed to the film’s success. Some also compared him to his character in ‘Jawan’, who is a humble and honest army person. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

And people wonder why he’s the king. Some of the Jawan cast had to sit on floor for a group photograph, SRK felt so bad that he went and laid down on the floor to cheer them up. Such Positive Aura in whatever he does. ❤️❤️ @iamsrk

Shahrukh Khan himself sat on the ground for the group picture so that no one sitting on the floor feels awkward ❤️! Shahrukh Khan for you ❤️.

SRK felt bad that some of #Jawan cast & crew were sitting on floor for photograph, so he went and lay himself down on the floor. So humble and down to the earth person @iamsrk sir is no one can be like him king is only one 🔥

You know why ShahRukh is King Khan, it’s because of the humbleness he carries within himself! Just to make the crew sitting on the floor feel comfortable he lay down on the floor 🥹🥹 KING BEHAVIOUR 👑

Most Humble Superstar Shahrukh Khan 👑 He always respects his Co- actors,❤️ Just King Khan Things 😍

Love him to the moon and book. So much to feel about him. SRK𓀠 @iamsrk and guys, you are missing @Atlee_dir here, watch @iRidhiDogra & @LeharKhan urging him to not sit on the floor but he sits and that’s humility.#Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan On The Entire Cast Of ‘Jawan’

Talking about the cast and crew of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan expressed, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (…Sunil Grover is exceptional, and as for me, well, there’s no comparison. But the true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years).”

