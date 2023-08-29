Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the new song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has been released today. The song features the crackling chemistry of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan. Not just Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, but all the songs of the Atlee-directed film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara groove to the peppy number

The third song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, was released on Tuesday, August 29. The song features the superstar dancing with his co-star Nayanthara and a group of dancers in a club setting. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by him along with Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Shah Rukh Khan Shared The Full Song Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Shah Rukh Khan shared the song on his social media account and wrote, “This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya. Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me…. Full Song out now!”

Netizens Guess That It’s Thalapathy Vijay’s Glimpse In The Song

There is a glimpse of a hand and netizens believe that it’s hand of Thalapathy Vijay in the song as there are strong rumours of his cameo in the film. Director Atlee has given blockbusters with Vijay so it’s also an obvious conclusion.

Netizens praise Shah Rukh Khan’s energy and charm

The song has received a positive response from the netizens, who praised Shah Rukh Khan’s energy and charm in the song. Many fans also compared the song to his iconic number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, which also featured him dancing on a moving train. Some of the comments are:

“SRK is back with a bang. This song is a firecracker. Can’t wait for the trailer and the movie.”

“Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is the new Chaiyya Chaiyya. SRK is rocking as always. Nayanthara is looking gorgeous. Anirudh has given a catchy tune. Vishal and Shilpa have sung it beautifully. Kudos to the team.”

“This song is so addictive. I can’t stop listening to it. SRK is the king of dance. He has such a charisma and grace. Nayanthara is matching him step for step. They make a great pair.”⁴

“This song is a tribute to SRK’s legacy. He has given us so many memorable songs over the years. This one is another gem in his crown. He is the ultimate Jawan.”

Jawan’s trailer to release on August 31

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film. The film is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The trailer of the film will be launched on August 31 at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, where Shah Rukh Khan will meet his fans and celebrate the film. He has asked his fans to dress in red, the colour of love, for the occasion.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller with a romantic twist.

