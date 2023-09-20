Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan, which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

The Ambanis hosted a lavish celebration on September 19 at their opulent Antilia residence to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The event was a star-studded affair with the presence of some of the biggest Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Also present were Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and many others.

A video of Nita Ambani, wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has taken social media by storm. The video, which was captured during the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, shows Nita Ambani’s uncontained excitement upon seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Nita Ambani Jumps With Joy On Seeing SRK

The highlight of the event that caught everyone’s attention was a candid moment featuring Nita Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan. Dressed in a gorgeous green saree, Nita Ambani was seen jumping with joy on seeing Shah Rukh Khan as he arrived with his family for the Ganpati celebration. Upon seeing her, even Shah Rukh Khan reacted by jumping with joy and hugged her. This adorable moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Netizens React To Nita Ambani’s Cute Gesture

Social media users have been elated with this candid moment, with reactions pouring in from all corners. Comments range from “Nita Ambani hopping like a little fan girl on seeing SRK” to “That’s true star power”.

“Shahrukh is India..wo Eid bhi manata hai,wo Diwali bhi manata hai..wo ganpati bhi Ghar Lata hai..wo Umra bhi karta hai .wo Vaishno Devi bhi jata hai..YAHI wo baat hai Jo usko Shahrukh Khan banata hai @iamsrk,” another social media user wrote.

“Flavour of this Year for Ambanis @iamsrk,” a comment read. “King Khannnn!,” another comment read. “Look at the excitement of nita ambani to see srk,” one more comment read.

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Graces Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations With Family Amid ‘Jawan’ Success; Fans Call Him “Most Secular Human”)

Deepika Padukone Fixes AbRam’s Hair

The viral video also gave a glimpse of other moments from the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing the aarti and seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The video also showed Deepika Padukone chatting with SRK’s youngest son, AbRam and fixing his hair. This cute moment too has won Netizen’s hearts.

One user on reddit said, “Nita Ambani and SRK behaving like two lost friends in school! How cute are Deepika and AbRam?!”

Shah Rukh chatted with Karan Johar, Nita Ambani’s to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, got blessings from the priest and offered flowers at Ganpati’s feet with wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh was also given a saffron scarf to put around his neck that he gracefully accepted.

A Glimpse into the Ambani’s Ganpathi Celebration

The grandeur of the celebration and the candid moments captured have indeed made this Ganesh Chaturthi celebration a memorable one. As the video continues to make rounds on social media, it serves as a reminder of the joyous spirit of the festival.

