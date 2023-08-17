





Man on the street interviews have long been a staple of television news.

The NFL’s Titans went viral in May when they posted a humorous “fan on the street” video of reactions to their schedule release. Now, the NBA’s Nets have brought the idea to the basketball world by asking random people to guess teams’ names based solely on their logos.

The interviews, which were conducted on the boardwalk at Brooklyn’s Coney Island, were nothing short of hilarious.

One fan seen in an orange shirt and sunglasses clearly stole the show throughout the video. He described the Nuggets logo as “where an axe murderer is keeping all his stuff in the closet,” and he offered up plenty of other gems throughout the video.

Can confirm these are all real logos 😭 (s/o the @Titans for the inspo) pic.twitter.com/Z4RHwPhKVz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

A fan carrying two of his dogs said the Hawks logo was “insurance.” It seems as though he mistook the red-and-white logo for the iconic State Farm emblem. Two other people, who made several appearances throughout the video, described the Warriors’ logo as “the Brooklyn Bridge in a basketball.”

The NBA season doesn’t start for a couple more months but with any luck, this trend never dies.







