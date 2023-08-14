The mainline stations, which are used by South Eastern, are now one weekend into the shutdown —which is happening because of engineering works.

There are set to be three more weekends of disruption. The bank holiday Monday in August will be affected, as will the first weekend of September.

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “This vital work will bring tangible benefits for passengers when complete and we’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we undertake these works.”

South Eastern trains in Kent / Gareth Fuller / PA Wire

Why are the works happening?

The disruption is occurring due to engineering works to improve the lines in and around Waterloo East and Charing Cross.

London Bridge, which is slightly to the south, will not be closed.

Network Rail has said buses will run between Lewisham and Greenwich, and will call at St Johns and New Cross — where a junction is being built.

Which lines will be closed?

No trains will run to or from London Charing Cross or Waterloo East on Saturday or Sunday, and no trains will run to or from London Cannon Street on Sunday.

The majority of services will instead terminate at London Bridge or Victoria. For full details of the closures, visit: www.nationalrail.co.uk/status-and-disruptions/ .

How else can I get around London?

National Rail states you can use the London Underground between Victoria, Charing Cross, Embankment, Waterloo, Southwark, London Bridge, Cannon Street, Blackfriars, and Elephant & Castle at no extra cost.

You can use Docklands Light Railway at no extra cost between Lewisham and Greenwich.

You can check here to see if there is a bus link: www.nationalrail.co.uk/travel-information/rail-replacement-services/

“Please be advised that, on occasion, replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey,” Network Rail added.