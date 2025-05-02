Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remember when learning new skills meant signing up for expensive classes, sitting in freezing (or sweltering) classrooms under fluorescent lights, and wondering if the vending machine would ever accept your crumpled dollar bill? Yeah, StackSkills EDU Unlimited is here to wipe that memory clean.

For just $19.97—yes, less than your last food delivery—you can grab lifetime access to 1,000+ online courses. IT, coding, graphic design, business strategy, marketing—you name it, it’s probably already waiting for you. New courses are added monthly, so your library actually grows with you over time, not against you.

This is real-world learning made for real-world schedules. Whether you’re a business leader trying to sharpen your digital strategy, a parent plotting a return to the workforce, a freelancer adding a new service, or a student supplementing a less-than-exciting course catalog—StackSkills gives you the flexibility to learn on your own time, from any device, without having to sacrifice your sanity (or your weekend plans).

And StackSkills isn’t about fluff. Their 350+ elite instructors are people who’ve been there, done that, and are ready to show you how they actually succeeded (and yes, sometimes how they failed—because that’s where the real lessons live). Each course includes progress tracking, certificates, and even quarterly live Q&As to keep you engaged and growing.

Compared to one college course that costs, what, $600, $1,000, more?—$19.97 for lifetime access is almost criminally affordable. Plus, you’ll be able to pivot your learning as new trends pop up, industries shift, and opportunities arise. No need to re-enroll, re-pay, or re-think every time you want to pick up a new skill.

It’s lifetime learning—built for people who actually have lives.

Take the leap. Own your growth. And seriously, stop paying $300 just to sit through a PowerPoint for beginners class. StackSkills has you covered for life.

Get lifetime access to StackSkills by EDU for just $19.97 (reg. $600) through June 1.

