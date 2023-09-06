Sept. 6, 2023 — You cut yourself. You put on a bandage. In a week or so, your wound heals.

Most people take this routine for granted. But for the more than 8.2 million Americans who have chronic wounds, it’s not so simple.

Traumatic injuries, post-surgical complications, advanced age, and chronic illnesses like diabetes and vascular disease can all disrupt the delicate healing process, leading to wounds that last months or years.

Left untreated, about 30% lead to amputation. And recent studies show the risk of dying from a chronic wound complication within 5 years rivals that of most cancers.

Yet until recently, medical technology had not kept up with what experts say is a snowballing threat to public health.

“Wound care — even with all of the billions of products that are sold — still exists on kind of a medieval level,” said Geoffrey Gurtner, MD, chair of the department of surgery and professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. “We’re still putting on poultices and salves … and when it comes to diagnosing infection, it’s really an art. I think we can do better.”