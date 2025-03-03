The Andrée Blouin Prize has been launched to celebrate African women writers, particularly those writing about history, politics, and current affairs from a leftist perspective. Named after Andrée Blouin, a political activist and advisor to African leaders, the prize aims to amplify the voices of women who have long been overlooked in historical narratives. Blouin, a radicalized figure after her son’s death under colonial rule, played a pivotal role in Africa’s liberation but has largely been marginalized. The prize, founded by Inkani Books, seeks to challenge this erasure and create space for revolutionary women’s voices in African literature.

Source: The Conversation