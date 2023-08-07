Hisense may often be overshadowed by big brand names like Samsung or LG, but with the consumer tech company focusing on energy efficiency and innovation this year, there’s more than one reason it shouldn’t be left out. Hisense’s 2023 home appliance range features a bunch of cutting-edge products that deliver quality and excellent features, while still being affordable.

Lifehacker Australia recently attended the launch event for Hisense’s 2023 TV and home appliance range and we got the lowdown on all the hot new products hitting Australia.

Top products in Hisense’s 2023 Home Appliance range

Front Load Washer + Heat Pump Dryer

Image: Hisense

When it comes to washing and drying your clothes, I don’t know about you, but I just want the whole process to be as easy as possible.

Hisense’s new Series 7 washing machine comes with some neat features, such as Auto Dosing – which allows the machine to store extra amounts of detergent and dole out the precise amount necessary for each load – and is equipped with a UV light filter that eliminates up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria in the water.

Pair that with Hisense’s new Heat Pump Dryer, which has a 9-star energy efficiency rating and a quick dry setting that can leave your clothes feeling warm and fresh in 30 minutes. Not to mention both appliances look pretty sleek in charcoal black.

The Series 7 Front Load Washer starts at $1,099, while the Heat Pump Dryer goes for $1,299.

Dishwasher

Image: Hisense

Dishwashers are a luxury in the kitchen, but if you’re going to go to the effort to buy and install one, you may as well get one with as many features as possible.

Hisense’s new Black Steel Dishwasher is capable of holding 15-place settings, with movable and collapsible compartments that can be adjusted to fit every sized pot and pan. Like the washer, it also utilises UV light treatment to eliminate bacteria and has an Auto Door Open function that ensures your dishes dry at the end of the cycle.

The Black Steel Dishwasher starts at $1,499.

Fridge

Image: Hisense

Hisense’s new PureFlat Infinite Side by Side Fridge (632L) impressed me with not only its sleek design at the product launch but also its super-freeze mode, which had us creating and eating ice creams in a few short hours.

The fridge has a few other neat features, including a fancy built-in water and ice dispenser (that doesn’t require plumbing) and smart connectivity that allows you to set temperatures in your fridge via an app.

The PureFlat Infinite Side-by-Side Fridge retails for $2,499.

Air Conditioner

Image: Hisense

Never underestimate the power of a good air conditioner. Hisense has upgraded its A/C unit this year with HI-NANO technology that filters the air and eliminates airborne bacteria. 360-degree full DC inverter technology also helps the air conditioning unit use less energy and save on costs when either heating or cooling.

Hisense’s V series Reverse Cycle A/C starts at $999.

It should also be mentioned that Hisense has enabled connectivity to the ConnectLife app on all of the appliances listed here. This means you can control things such as power modes, temperature settings and monitor energy efficiency all from your smartphone or device.

For more information on Hisense’s home range, check out the website. And, if you’re looking for other ways to cut energy costs around the house, here are some habits you should break.