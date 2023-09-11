Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has been out for a couple of weeks now, and some players have already seen the ending and the endings after that one, too. We enjoyed the game, giving it an 8.25 out of 10 – you can read our review here. If you haven’t jumped into From Software’s latest action title yet, though, you might be in luck because a new patch that’s now live buffs various weapons and adjusts some boss attacks.

From Software released Patch 1.02 today, and while the overall update is small, it buffs nearly 10 weapons and fixes a smattering of bugs. The studio says, “[This] new patch has been distributed to improve gameplay stability and make balance adjustments” and that it is “focused on balance adjustments that will allow players more build diversity in the early and mid-game when assembling their AC, as well as bug fixes.”

The patch is live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. From Software says PvP-oriented balance adjustments will be released sometime in the future.

As for today’s patch, here are the weapon changes:

MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF : Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time.

: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS : Increased attack power, decreased reload time.

: Increased attack power, decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER : Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER : Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR : Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW : Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time.

: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN : Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

Plus, From Software has “adjusted certain attacks performed” by enemy units AAP07: Balteus, IA-13: Sea Spider, and IB-01: CEL240.

Here are the bug fixes in Armored Core VI’s Patch 1.02:

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed on-screen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.

For more about the game, read Game Informer's review of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

