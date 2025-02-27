The newly formed Austrian coalition has made its commitment to the European Union and supporting Ukraine clear.

“Austria’s actions will continue to be characterized by cooperation and solidarity within the European Union,” said the programme presented on Thursday by the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the liberal NEOS.

The new coalition also supports the EU’s course on Ukraine and plans to appoint a Ukraine coordinator, according to the programme.

The three-way alliance emphasized, however, that Austria’s neutrality would not be shaken. Austria is not a member of NATO and its support for Ukraine is limited to humanitarian aid.

News of the coalition put an end to Austria’s longest ever period of government formation, after the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) won September’s parliamentary election.

Coalition talks between the ÖVP and the FPÖ – which is seen as eurosceptic and Moscow-friendly – collapsed earlier this month, in part because the parties could not agree on a foreign policy line.

NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is expected to be appointed foreign minister in the new coalition, though the list of ministers is only to be published in the coming days.