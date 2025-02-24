WASHINGTON U.S. Representatives Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) reintroduced the bipartisan Building Native Habitats at Federal Facilities Act on Friday. The bill aims to make federal lands more pollinator-friendly by prioritizing native plants in their landscaping.

With pollinator populations declining rapidly, this legislation could provide much-needed support for bees, butterflies, and other native pollinators. Native plants are specifically adapted to their environment and require fewer resources, all while improving soil health and providing essential habitat for native wildlife. This bill will require federal agencies to prioritize native plant species when planning new landscaping projects or undertaking renovation work at federal facilities.

In response, Caroline Wagar, Federal Legislative Associate at Environment America, issued the following statement:

“This bill could be a win for our bees and butterflies, whose populations are struggling. Just recently, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the iconic Monarch Butterfly for protections under the Endangered Species Act. The American Bumblebee has declined by 90% since the turn of the century, and one quarter of our native bee species are at risk of extinction.

“By requiring federal facilities to consider native plants, we can restore vital habitat for pollinators and support the environment. Native plants are more drought resistant and require less water usage, they reduce run-off and soil erosion, and they require less maintenance like mowing and pest control.

“This legislation is a critical step toward improving biodiversity, water conservation and pollinator protection efforts across the country. By prioritizing native plants in the landscaping of federal facilities, the bill supports the restoration of healthy ecosystems, reduces maintenance costs, and sets an example for best practices in communities nationwide.”