There is perhaps no topic more divisive in contemporary Australian musical discourse than the concept of the “shoey”. The eruption of the controversial “shoey” chant at gigs has sparked increasingly polarising reactions from punters and artists alike for going on a decade now, with some fans remaining doggedly amused by the act of peer-pressuring their favourite artist into sipping from the athlete’s chalice, while others are increasingly pissed off that the unapologetically bogan tradition refuses to fuck off and die.

Mere days ago, US country star Chris Stapleton said he would “graciously decline” the unhygienic rite of passage if offered during his current arena tour. But the multiple Grammy-winner doesn’t speak for everyone. While headlining Spilt Milk 2023, pop megastar Post Malone voluntarily ripped a shoey live onstage. Nobody asked – he just wanted to. And tbh, regardless of how you feel about the ongoing debate around the cursed foot-flavoured frothy, I’d like to put forward that, in a Liberal Democratic society that supports individual liberty, bodily autonomy and personal choice, it’s kinda our duty to hold space for overseas artists visiting our fair country who just really wanna give it a red hot crack.

WATCH: Post Malone doing a shoey in Australia

Case in point: Zayna Youssef from Philadelphia alt-rock rising stars Sweet Pill. The five-piece are currently gearing up to make their Aussie live debut alongside Basement, Balance & Composure and more at the East Coast-roaming New Bloom Fest, which kicks off in Brisbane next Saturday, 8th March. And Youssef is excited to toast their maiden voyage down under with a traditional Aussie hydration ritual.

“If I had to pick one thing I’m most excited to do while we’re in Australia – it’s definitely going to be a shoey,” she confesses to Music Feeds. “As gross as it is, I want to impress you guys! Whatever you guys do, I wanna do. The adrenaline’s gonna be pumping, but I’m gonna be drinking!”

But Youssef is still pondering a few key logistics.

“I’m not sure if I want it to be my shoe or not though,” she continues. “It’s a little conflicting because I don’t want my shoe to be beer-y and sticky; but I also don’t know where that shoe has been if it’s from someone else. I’ve never been to Australia before, so how am I going to know what an Australian shoe is going to be like?! Maybe we can get a spare pair for me, with the tags still attached preferably!”

Now, speaking as someone who has been peer-pressured into chugging a toe-jam lager live on stage twice in my time, with a 50% hit rate on getting fucked with gastro the day after, I would strongly encourage Sweet Pill or their fans to whip down to Payless before the fest to pre-prepare some untainted foot schooners, so the frontwoman can experience all the glory with none of the guts-chucking.

Cheers, mates!

New Bloom Festival 2025

Lineup











Dates

Saturday, March 8th – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD with Primitive Blast, The Others, Colourblind, Deadshowws, Wifecult & Masochist

Sunday, March 9th – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney NSW with Secret World, GLOAM & Feel The Pain

Monday, March 10th – The Timberyard, Melbourne VIC with Horsepower, Wayside & Crawling

Tickets on sale now via the New Bloom website

Sweet Pill 2025 Headline Shows

Supported by Bad Neighbour

Friday, March 7th – Valley Loft, Brisbane (18+)

Wednesday, March 12th – Stay Gold, Melbourne (AA)

Thursday, March 13th – Jive Bar, Adelaide (AA)+

Tickets on sale now via www.destroyalllines.com

