It’s the start of a new school year, which means many of us are stocking our classroom library shelves. Lucky for us, there are many great new books headed our way this month. Check out some of the best new books coming out in August 2023.

Best New Fiction Picture Books August 2023

Ways To Play by Lyn Miller-Lachmann, illustrated by Gabriel Alborozo

Riley and his cousin Emma clash about the “right” way to play in this sweet story about acceptance and inclusion by an autistic writer-and-illustrator team.

The Book From Far Away by Bruce Handy, illustrated by Julie Benbassat

A boy finds a book from out of this world in this magical, wordless tribute to the universal power of reading.

The Brand-New, Never-Used, Perfect Crayons by Leanne Hatch

Anyone who’s ever received a new box of crayons might relate to Violet’s struggle—she doesn’t want to start using the crayons and mess up that perfection. A perfect back-to-school read-aloud for talking about letting go of the idea of getting it “right.”

Stickler Loves the World by Lane Smith

We adore Lane Smith, and his latest tale of a magical being named Stickler who just loves everything about the world is a sweet way to talk with kids about mindfulness and paying attention to the world around them.

Water Day by Margarita Engle, illustrated by Olivia Sua

This story about a town that no longer has its own water supply and receives its weekly delivery is both a joyful and realistic depiction of life for many communities.

Best New Easy Readers/Chapter Books August 2023

Fox Has a Problem by Corey R. Tabor

In this third volume of the series, Fox’s kite is stuck in a tree, and he and his friends must work together to get it down.

Chi-Chi and Pey-Pey: Cupcake Catastrophe by Jennifer Fosberry, illustrated by Shiho Pate

These sweet and funny friends—a chicken and penguin—are back in this story about learning to share that is perfect for beginning readers.

Best New Middle Grade Books August 2023

We Still Belong by Christine Day

A funny and moving story about Wesley, a middle school girl trying to find her place at school and within her Native community.

Make a Move, Sunny Park! by Jessica Kim

If you have tween friendship drama in your life (what upper-elementary and middle school teacher doesn’t?), then you’ll want to recommend this story about a seventh grader navigating a friendship breakup.

West of the Sea by Stephanie Willing

A budding paleontologist has to figure out what happened to her missing mom in this suspenseful story that combines road trips, mythology, and dinosaurs.

Barely Floating by Lilliam Rivera

A 12-year-old girl explores the world of synchronized swimming as she also navigates her family’s and society’s expectations.

Stuntboy, In-Between Time by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Raul the Third

We know so many kids who loved the first Stuntboy, so we’re thrilled to see him back in a sequel, this time dealing with the struggle of his parents living on two different floors of the same apartment building.

Best New Young Adult Fiction August 2023

True True by Don P. Hooper

A Black teen from Brooklyn goes to war with the administration and students of his new, mostly white prep school in this powerful story about fitting in.

Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker

An incarcerated girl looks for forgiveness in the drunk-driving accident that killed her sister.

Forty Words for Love by Aisha Saeed

Star-crossed friends-turned-something-more must find a way to be together in this romantic, magically set adventure.

Teach the Torches to Burn: A Romeo & Juliet Remix by Caleb Roehrig

If you haven’t checked out the Remixed Classics series, this page-turning twist on Romeo and Juliet is a great place to start.

Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim

Fantasy fans will sink their teeth into this passionate story of two sisters protecting each other from a betrothal contest.

Best New Nonfiction for Kids August 2023

Autumn Peltier, Water Warrior by Carole Lindstrom

The inspiring story of two Indigenous Rights activists, Autumn Peltier and Josephine Mandamin.

History Smashers: Christopher Columbus and the Taino People by Kate Messner and José Barreiro

We can’t get enough of Messner’s History Smasher series, and this latest installment, co-authored with Jose Barreiro and uncovering the myths and lies about Christopher Columbus, is no exception.

A Long Time Coming: A Lyrical Biography of Race in America from Ona Judge to Barack Obama by Ray Anthony Shepard, illustrated by R. Gregory Christie

A compelling collection of biographies-in-verse for six famous Black Americans, and a must-add to your social studies and ELA libraries.

Paul Bunyan: The Invention of an American Legend by Noah Van Sciver

The true story of the origin of Paul Bunyan—originally an advertisement—told in cartoon format.

Accountable by Dashka Slater

The true story of a racist social media account that exploded in a small town, and the outcomes and consequences for its creators.

Best New Graphic Novels August 2023

Barb and the Battle for Bailiwick by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson

So many of our students love the Barb the Last Berzerker series, so we’re psyched for the third installment, which has Barb battling the Witch’s Head Shadow Army.

Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II by Ralph Shayne, illustrated by Tatiana Goldberg

The true story of the Nazi resistance in Denmark, told in graphic novel form and utterly compelling.

Big Nate: Move It or Lose It! by Lincoln Peirce

We might as well set up an auto-draft to Lincoln Peirce’s bank account at this point, because any new Big Nate book is a must-purchase to satiate the fans in our classrooms.

Best New Books for Teachers August 2023

Middle School Superpowers: Raising Resilient Tweens in Turbulent Times by Phyllis L. Fagell

The author of Middle School Matters is back with a look at what we can do to build resilience in tweens. She offers practical tips that both parents and teachers will find helpful.

Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic and What We Can Do About It by Jennifer Breheny Wallace

AP classes, tutors, and endless after-school activities—Wallace dives into what she calls “toxic achievement culture” and whether or not we can dig ourselves out from it.

Stay and Prevail: Students of Color Don’t Need To Leave Their Communities to Succeed by Nancy E. Gutiérrez and Roberto Padilla

Gutiérrez and Padilla take on the mindset that students of color must leave their communities in order to find success, showing how schools can help build more community-rich curriculums and build accountability into their structures.

Rooted in Joy: Creating a Classroom Culture of Equity, Belonging, and Care by Deonna Smith

Smith has long been one of our favorite and most informative Instagram follows, so we’re looking forward to checking out her deep dive into how teachers can use inclusivity and joy as the basis for classroom management.

We’d love to know what books you’re looking forward to reading in August 2023. Drop us a note at books@weareteachers.com and let us know!

Plus, for more book-related news, be sure to subscribe to our "We Heart Books" newsletter.