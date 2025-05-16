New Breakthrough in High-Precision Black Hole Scattering and Gravitational Waves



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) May 15, 2025













A landmark study published in Nature has significantly advanced the understanding of black hole and neutron star collisions, setting a new standard for precision in gravitational wave modeling. Led by Professor Jan Plefka at Humboldt University of Berlin and Dr Gustav Mogull of Queen Mary University of London, the research marks a major step forward in characterizing these extreme cosmic events.





Utilizing advanced quantum field theory techniques, the team computed the fifth post-Minkowskian (5PM) order for critical observables like scattering angles, radiated energy, and recoil. Notably, the study uncovered the role of Calabi-Yau three-fold periods – complex geometric structures traditionally associated with string theory – in calculating radiated energy and recoil. These mathematical forms, once considered purely theoretical, are now recognized as directly relevant to real-world astrophysical phenomena.





As gravitational wave observatories such as LIGO enter a new era of heightened sensitivity, and with next-generation detectors like LISA on the horizon, this work addresses the growing demand for highly accurate theoretical models.





Dr Mogull emphasized the importance of this breakthrough: “While the physical process of two black holes interacting and scattering via gravity we’re studying is conceptually simple the level of mathematical and computational precision required is immense.”





The appearance of Calabi-Yau geometries in this context has profound implications, potentially transforming the field of gravitational wave astronomy. Benjamin Sauer, a PhD candidate at Humboldt University of Berlin, noted, “The appearance of Calabi-Yau geometries deepens our understanding of the interplay between mathematics and physics. These insights will shape the future of gravitational wave astronomy by improving the templates we use to interpret observational data.”





This precision is particularly significant for capturing signals from elliptic bound systems, where the gravitational dynamics more closely resemble high-speed scattering events, pushing beyond the slow-motion assumptions typically applied to black hole interactions.





The project, which relied on over 300,000 core hours of high-performance computing at the Zuse Institute Berlin, underscores the critical role of computational physics in modern science. PhD candidate Mathias Driesse, who led the computational efforts, highlighted this importance, stating, “The swift availability of these computing resources was key to the success of the project.”





This interdisciplinary effort also included experts like Dr Johann Usovitsch, developer of the KIRA software, and leading mathematical physicists like Dr Christoph Nega and Professor Albrecht Klemm, who contributed their specialized knowledge on Calabi-Yau manifolds.





Funding for the research was provided by Professor Plefka’s ERC Advanced Grant GraWFTy, the RTG 2575 Rethinking Quantum Field Theory, and the Research Unit FOR 5582 of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft. Additional support came from Dr Mogull’s Royal Society University Research Fellowship, Gravitational Waves from Worldline Quantum Field Theory.





