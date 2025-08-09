Extreme wildfire risk has motivated the New Brunswick government to close all Crown land to the public.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, government officials said extremely dry and dangerous conditions mean that all industrial and recreational activities on Crown land are prohibited.

Officials are encouraging private landowners to do the same.

“We are in an unprecedented situation and it is getting worse,” Premier Susan Holt told reporters in Fredericton on Saturday.

“We are here to ask all New Brunwickers to get out of the woods and to stay out of the woods.”

Anyone camping on Crown land on Saturday is urged to leave by midnight.

In addition, people are being asked to avoid using private wood lots and wood roads.

The restrictions on Crown land include:

Hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods is not permitted

Trail systems through woods are off-limits

Camping is allowed only in campgrounds, but the public is being asked to reconsider their plans until the fire risk decreases

Holt said she realizes there are some people who may not like the government’s latest action, but she stressed it’s meant to ensure safety and preserve the province’s forests.

“I know it sucks, but thank you for understanding,” the premier said.

The government said a section of Highway 8 near Miramichi is closed between Route 450 and McHardy Road.

Russelville Road and McHardy Road are also closed and traffic is being diverted towards Neguac.

There are 12 wildfires burning in New Brunswick, as of Aug. 9.

The current burn ban remains in place for the entire province, including all provincial parks.

A provincewide burn ban is also in effect on Prince Edward Island, while Nova Scotia has imposed a sweeping ban on activities in wooded areas.

Meanwhile, three ongoing fires in Newfoundland have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their communities.

Two are on the Avalon Peninsula in the Conception Bay North area and to the south near Holyrood. A third fire in central Newfoundland, south of Bishop’s Falls, was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

— With files from The Canadian Press