The ‘out of control’ wildfire near Miramichi, N.B., has continued to grow in size although the pace has slowed, according to the province.

On Wednesday morning, New Brunswick’s Fire Watch website listed the Old Field Road wildfire as being 1.358 hectares in size up from the 1,120 hectares reported on Tuesday morning.

While this is still a significant increase, it is far from the change of 670 hectares reported between Tuesday morning and Monday afternoon.

The Old Field Road wildfire, which was first discovered on Aug. 6, is one of 15 active wildfires in the province, up from 13 on Tuesday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Of the active fires, a good portion fall in the ‘being patrolled category’ while the ‘Slash Fire” near the Maine border is said to be “under control.”

<br />



Trending Now Air Canada says talks with union at ‘impasse’ as ‘devastating’ strike looms

Air Canada flight attendants issue strike notice, as company plans lockout

Story continues below advertisement

The only other ‘out of control’ wildfire continues to be the 115 Pit wildfire which is burning near Irishtown.

On Monday, provincial officials said they were moving resources from Miramichi the fire near Irishtown as it was burning in an area near 900 structures.

There were also 1,500 residents in the area which have been told by New Brunswick officials to be ready to evacuate the area quickly.

On Wednesday afternoon, provincial officials are expected to provide an update at 2:30 p.m. which Global News will stream live on this page.