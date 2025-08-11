Two areas of New Brunswick are burning “out of control” after multiple wildfires have broken out across the province, with no rain in the forecast.

According to Wildland Fire Reporting System, as of Monday there are 12 active wildfires in New Brunswick.

Two of them are listed as out of control — Old Field in Miramichi and 115 Pit in Irishtown, which is outside of Moncton.

The fire near Miramichi has grown to more than 340 hectares – or more than four times the size since Friday.

The Irishtown fire was listed at about 30 hectares on Monday.

Nine fires are listed as “being patrolled” while one is listed as “contained.”

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said on the social media platform X that people in Irishtown, Tankville, Evangeline and Lakeville areas should be prepared to evacuate on short notice as wildfires pose a “potential threat to people and property.”

“Review your evacuation plan. Make sure your emergency preparedness kit is ready. An Evacuation Alert will be issued if you must evacuate,” they said.

A restriction on public access to Crown Lands went into effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in N.B.

Government officials said all industrial and recreational activities on Crown land are prohibited due to extremely dry and dangerous conditions. Officials are encouraging private landowners to do the same.

“We are in an unprecedented situation and it is getting worse,” Premier Susan Holt told reporters in Fredericton on Saturday.

The forecast for New Brunswick does not show any rain for at least another week.

A heat warning is in place for the province and hot and humid weather is expected to last until Wednesday with some relief expected by Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hit as high was 35 C with humidex values between 38 to 43 — except for parts of the coast such as Bay of Fundy which will feel cooler.

