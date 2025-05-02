Issam Mohanna, the lawyer representing the family of the child Yassin, expressed his great relief at what he described as a victory for justice and a vindication for the child and his family.

He emphasized that the court had responded to the defense’s requests and added new charges from the Child Law, which could potentially raise the penalty to the death sentence, instead of just settling for a life imprisonment sentence.

During a phone interview with journalist Nihal Tayel on the “Tafasel” (Details) program broadcast on Sada El Balad 2 channel, Mohanna explained, “Despite the attempts at postponement at the beginning of the session, we were fully prepared for the pleadings. Delays in cases of this nature psychologically harm the child and their family. The child Yassin was with us since the morning and fell asleep inside the courtroom due to extreme exhaustion.”

The victim’s lawyer noted that the judge permitted Yassin’s mother to speak after the legal arguments concluded, and during her testimony, she wept.

Mohanna concluded that crimes of child sexual abuse or rape are very rarely reported, with the number not exceeding one case out of every 1000, because most victims and their families fear scandal.

The Damanhour Criminal Court in Beheira Governorate sentenced on Wednesday the perpetrator who assaulted the child Yassin, known in the media as the “Damanhour Student,” to life imprisonment of 25 years.