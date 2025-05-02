Transcript:

Kids love to teach grown-ups about all kinds of things.

Spiro: “We all know that kid who can name all the dinosaurs, or list all the presidents, or will talk to you endlessly about soccer or dance or gymnastics or whatever their passion is.”

Ruth Spiro is a children’s author. Her new book, “How to Explain Climate Science to a Grown-up,” encourages kids to add climate change to that list.

In the book, a child teaches a man how burning fossil fuels for energy creates carbon pollution that warms the climate.

The child also points out the effects of that warming – such as trees that are blooming earlier each spring because of warming temperatures.

And the pair visits the seashore to see how rising seas have made the beach smaller.

Then the book gives kids suggestions for how their families might help reduce climate change, for example by choosing to walk instead of drive.

Spiro says she wants the book to help kids learn the science behind global warming – and address some of the anxieties they might be feeling about the impacts of climate change.

Spiro: “I don’t want them to feel like they have the weight of saving the world on their shoulders, but I do want to empower them to know that there are things that we can do, there is a path forward, and they can definitely help.”

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media