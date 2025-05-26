New considerations on the taxonomic status of the family Palaeotrilineatidae Lourenço, 2012 and description of a new genus and new species (Scorpiones: Buthoidea)

A new genus and a new species are described for the enigmatic family Palaeotrilineatidae Lourenço, 2012. The descriptions of these new taxonomic elements bring further evidence to confirm the validity of this family. The present study equally contributes to better clarify the taxonomic position of the family Palaeotrilineatidae and further suggests a stronger association to the superfamily Buthoidea.