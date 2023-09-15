We stand on the precipice of a monumental leap in cryptocurrency innovation as we announce the impending presale of the ETH20 token. No mere newcomer, ETH20 is a heartening homage to Ethereum’s roots and a testament to its remarkable trajectory to date!

ETH20, an ERC-20 token, offers you an unparalleled opportunity to revisit Ethereum’s initial stages when it was a steal at merely $0.1! Revel in the nostalgia of crypto’s yesteryears and immerse yourself in the exhilarating new digital gold rush. This is the unique offering of ETH20.

Put Your ETH20 to Work through Staking

Upon conclusion of the presale, a substantial sum of 78 million tokens will be securely ensconced in a bulletproof staking contract. This forms the bedrock of our ETH20 token economy, empowering users to actively engage their tokens in staking and revel in the ensuing rewards.

ETH20 token holders, during the presale and beyond, can assign their tokens to stake and earn their portion of the staking rewards. The principle is straightforward – the more ETH20 you stake, the greater your dividends.

Utilizing the power of staking offers users the opportunity to profit from not only the inherent worth of ETH20 but also the dividends distributed by the staking contract.

Extraordinary NFT Perks for Early ETH20 Buyers! Harness the Power of Collecting to Earn!

But the excitement doesn’t end there – ETH20 is your key to an entirely new realm of collectables – NFTs! We introduce the ETH20 Avatar NFT Collection, a dazzling array of 10,000 unique NFTs encapsulating the essence of Ethereum and the artistic charm of pixel art. These digital gems glow with the iconic ETH20 emblem.

Our presale is more than just a sale — it’s a testament to our commitment to our early supporters. We’re offering an extraordinary NFT opportunity. By investing a minimum of $200 in ETH20 tokens, you unlock the opportunity to mint a top-tier PFP NFT or multiple NFTs from our exclusive ETH20 Avatar NFT Collection absolutely free of cost!

We’ve deployed our ETH20 NFT smart contract employing the cutting-edge ERC-721A standard. Its core function is to enable the minting of several NFTs in a single transaction, saving on gas. So, if you’re minting multiple ETH20 Avatar NFTs at once, you’ll significantly cut down on gas fees over time.

That’s right! But the thrill doesn’t cease there. Post-minting, you can immediately reveal your exclusive PFP NFT on OpenSea and dive into trading! This isn’t merely an investment – it’s a golden passport to impressive returns and revenue. The current floor price of ETH20 Avatar is 0.1 ETH.

The icing on the cake? You can stake your NFT and reap even greater rewards. Simply kick back, relax and watch your digital wealth grow!

The ETH20 Ecosystem is committed to developing an array of passive income streams and providing enduring benefits to its community members. The team is ardently working towards achieving mass adoption, and we extend an invitation for you to join us on this exciting journey.

Fair Launch Tokenomics and Decentralisation Hint to Long-Term Potential

Delving into the details, ETH20 will have a total supply of 120 million tokens. Of this, the presale will offer 30 million tokens, nostalgically priced at $0.1 each. 12 million tokens from the total supply are allocated for liquidity provision, while a whopping 78 million tokens are reserved for the purpose of staking rewards.

The Presale is the Only Chance to ETH20 at $0.1

ETH20 proffers investors the exceptional chance to acquire the “Ethereum of the future” at the rock-bottom price of $0.1!

ETH20 project is in it for the long haul, with a comprehensive roadmap that elucidates our strategic initiatives up till 2025 and beyond.

One of our pivotal objectives includes forging alliances and facilitating the integration of ETH20 with Ethereum-centric decentralized applications.

Having said that, the ETH20 presale is currently underway. Are you prepared to seize your share of crypto history? ETH20 presents the chance to relive the exhilarating days of Ethereum’s beginnings while solidifying your financial future. Don’t miss out on this galactic flight to the stars! Eager investors can snap up the token from our website at a mere $0.1, but haste is of the essence as the supply is limited.

About ETH20

ETH20 is a revolutionary ERC-20 token that aims to recreate the early days of Ethereum, offering a unique opportunity for everyone to buy Ethereum at its initial price of $0.1. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, ETH20 is a green, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token that leverages the power of staking smart contract to provide a secure, efficient, and versatile platform for digital transactions.

This is an externally provided sponsored article. Sponsored articles like this one may contain promotional content and links. The content does not constitute financial advice and is for informational purposes only.