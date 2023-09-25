Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 25th, 2023, Chainwire
New crypto project ‘Meme Kombat’ has announced the presale of its native token is now live, in a September 21st tweet from its official X account @Meme_Kombat.
$MK token is able to be purchased at memekombat.io priced at $1.667, using ETH, USDT or BNB. Presale investors can use a range of wallets including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, OKX wallet, Ledger Live, Rainbow Wallet and a number of other WalletConnect options.
What Is Meme Kombat?
According to the project’s whitepaper, Meme Kombat is a gaming platform that ‘brings together the exciting world of memes and the competitive thrill of battle arenas. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and the decentralized power of the Ethereum network, Meme Kombat aims to create a unique and engaging gaming experience.’
Within the Meme Kombat ecosystem and its in-game arena, players engage in battle with characters represented by popular internet memes – from Pepe the Frog to Wojak – all brought to life by AI and powered by its core currency $MK.
Wagering & Staking (Live Now)
Combatants can then stake and wager tokens on the outcomes of those battles, adding a play to earn dynamic as well as opportunities to yield farm for passive income.
During the presale buyers can already stake their tokens, for an APY of 112% at present time, September 25th, 2013.
The new cryptocurrency’s high APY and P2E utility are already seeing it gain traction across crypto news media and the Web3 space – including on Cointelegraph, CryptoPotato and other outlets – and approximately $60,000 has already been raised.
Tokenomics
$MK has a capped maximum supply of 12,000,000 tokens, with 50% allocated to the presale, 30% to staking and battle rewards, 10% to additional community rewards, and 10% to locked DEX liquidity.
The Meme Kombat presale has set a $1 million soft cap target and a $10 million hard cap.
Team
Unlike many new cryptocurrency projects in the meme coin sector, the core team behind Meme Kombat are public and transparent – connect with project founder Matt Whiteman via LinkedIn.
Matt was formerly the CEO at Phat Loot DeFi and COO at North Technologies B.V.
