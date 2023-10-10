German brand Cube has a wide selection of bicycles catering to riders of all backgrounds. Consisting of both electric and muscle-powered bikes, Cube’s offerings continue to grow. The latest of which comes in the form of the most practical bike configuration out there: the folding electric bike.

Simply dubbed the Fold Hybrid, Cube’s newest e-bike is pretty much self explanatory. E-bikes have taken off in Europe, Asia, and some parts of the US as viable alternatives to driving cars on a daily basis. Their seamless integration with public transportation, as well as their ease of use have made them the ultimate urban mobility solution. This is especially true with compact and lightweight folding e-bikes like Cube’s new Fold Hybrid.

Diving right into the meat and potatoes, the Fold Hybrid makes use of some truly respectable technology. It’s powered by a mid-drive Bosch Active Plus motor. Although not as potent as the brand’s Performance Line, the Active Plus is ideal for commuter bikes doing city duties – exactly where the Cube Fold Hybrid is at home. The motor draws power from the Bosch Power Pack 500 with 500-watt-hours of capacity. Although Cube doesn’t give any range estimates, the Bosch Power Pack 500 claims 25-percent more range than its predecessor.

Performance aside, Cube says that the Fold Hybrid blurs the line between a compact cargo bike and a folding commuter bike. As such, it’s equipped with a heavier duty frame capable of hauling a respectable amount of cargo. The one-size frame is said to accommodate riders ranging from 5’2” to 6’2” in height, thanks to its adjustability. The end result is a bike that weighs in at 25 kilograms (55 pounds) – not exactly lightweight, but still light enough for most able-bodied folks to carry up and down a flight of stairs. This is made even easier with a built-in handle for easy carrying.

In terms of availability, Cube offers the Fold Hybrid in two variants: Fold Hybrid and Fold Sport Hybrid. The main difference lies in the fact that the Sport uses a 10-speed Shimano Tiagra groupset, kit designed primarily for entry-level road bikes. Meanwhile, the Fold Hybrid makes use of a Shimano Nexus five-speed hub and a belt drive. They’re priced at £2,699 ($3,300 USD) and £2,999 ($3,669 USD), respectively. The bikes come standard with a rear rack, mudguards, and lights, but there are optional extras such as a front carrier and other accessories for you to choose from.