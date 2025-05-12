New Delhi: India on Monday refuted US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington had told New Delhi that bilateral trade would suffer unless it agreed to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan.“After Operation Sindoor commenced, Vice President JD Vance spoke to the PM on May 9. Secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on May 8 and May 10 and to the NSA also on May 10. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions,” highly placed sources said.

On Monday, Trump took credit for stopping a “potential nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, saying his administration brokered a “full and immediate ceasefire” between the two countries.

Trump said he offered to help the countries with trade, and said India and Pakistan were told they would get no trade with the US if they did not de-escalate. “My administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one, between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of the two nations with lots of nuclear weapons,” Trump said.

“I said, come on, we’re gonna do a lot of trade with you guys, so stop it. Stop it and we’ll do trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,” Trump added.

The US President emphasised that trade was one of the major reasons for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, adding that trade negotiations are ongoing with India. “They did it for a lot of reasons. But trade is a big one. We’re going to do a lot of trade with both Pakistan and India. We’re negotiating with India right now. We’ll soon be negotiating with Pakistan,” he said.Praising the leadership of both countries, Trump said, “I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering, powerful – but unwavering in both cases. They really were from the standpoint of having the strength and wisdom and fortitude to fully know and understand the gravity of the situation.”ET had earlier on Monday reported that the USA had played no role in de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan despite Trump’s claims. PM Narendra Modi had told Vance on May 9 evening, “If Pakistanis do anything, they will get a response, more devastating than anything.” Sources in reply to Trump’s tweet on mediation in Kashmir said there will be no discussion with the US on Kashmir.