The legendary musician Jimmy Buffett tragically passed away last Friday at the age of 76 after a private four year battle with a rare form of skin cancer. Now, new details are coming to light about his final days.

“Sunshine personified. I never met a human being that didn’t like him. He’ll be greatly missed.”#JimmyBuffett pic.twitter.com/hBpAcbn1SG — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) September 2, 2023

Jimmy’s Final Days

Jimmy’s sister Laurie Buffett McGuane and her husband, the author Tom McGuane, opened up to People Magazine this week about what the iconic singer’s final days were like.

“He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard working and creative,” said Tom, who was close friends with Jimmy for over 50 years. “It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way.”

Laurie revealed that both she and her sister Lucy were by Jimmy’s side when he died, and that they spent his last days reminiscing about their childhoods growing up in Alabama.

“We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days,” she recalled. “We would repeat stories, and Jimmy would laugh and nod his head to let us know that he remembered. I have never seen Jimmy depressed ever. Not even at the end. We all like to joke and laugh and that was very much Jimmy.”

“He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now,” she added. “When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe. Even though I have Tom, it will be a whole new thing for me to be without my brother Jimmy.”

Jimmy Buffett’s last verse, from the last song, off his last album (2020): “So pour me another, it’s good for my health

I’m not ready to put the book on the shelf

I’ll keep scribblin’ on pages

Not jumpin’ off stages

Not ready to put the book on the shelf” pic.twitter.com/ndp7fVkRjf — Jimmy Buffett 24/7 (@jbuffett24_7) September 5, 2023

Laurie’s Proud Of Jimmy

Looking back, Laurie is incredibly proud of the drive her brother had when it came to his career goals.

“Jimmy always had a dream that he pursued until the end,” she said. “He did a lot of things in between, but hit Key West when he was pretty unknown, and never gave up, up until crowds began coming to listen to him perform.”

“He was a phenomenal person,” she continued.

Laurie is still in shock over her brother’s death, saying that she’s “thunderstruck that Jimmy didn’t make it,” according to The New York Post.

Stop whatever you are doing and enjoy this soulful performance of legendary Jimmy Buffett RIP JB

Margaritaville

RIP Legend #JimmyBuffett pic.twitter.com/hfCfLytzHG — It Matters (@It_Matters_007) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Passes Away

The world was devastated on Saturday when Jimmy’s family announced that he had died the night before.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” they said in a statement. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The Associated Press later reported that Jimmy died of Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer that is known to spread quickly, particularly to parts of the body beyond the skin. Jimmy had been battling this cancer privately for four years while continuing to perform, with his last performance being a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July.

Check out that final performance in the video below.

Aside from his two sisters, Jimmy is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol, two daughters, Savannah Jane and Sarah Delaney, and son Cameron Marley. Please join us in saying a prayer for them during this extremely difficult time.