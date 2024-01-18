2023 has been a great year for movies with massive hits like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and many more. And now, all eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day.

Hrithik Roshan Mouths Massy Dialogue In New Dialogue Promo Of Fighter

On Thursday, January 18, Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and unveiled a new dialogue promo from his upcoming movie, Fighter. In the image, he embodied the character of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty.

Hrithik mouths a massy dialogue with Pathaan connection, “apni kursi ki peti khol dijiye.” One has to remember that Shah Rukh’s dialogue from Pathaan went viral when he said, “apni kursiyon ki petiyan baandh lijiye, mausam bigadne wala hai.”

He shared on social media with this post:

Fighter Trailer Breaks Internet With Massive Traction Across All Platforms

The action-packed trailer of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has indeed arrived with a bang. Heavily packed with enthralling visuals, dialogues, the sizzling fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, goosebumps-worthy BGM, and stimulating theme of patriotism, the trailer has been earning heaps of praises from the audience, trade analysts and industry people. As it’s just been a day, since the trailer was released, it has started to make records and has become the most-watched video in 24 hours with 102 Million views across all platforms.

Fighter trailer has arrived and started to take over. The trailer has collected 102 million views and counting across all the platforms. The trailer is the most-watched YouTube video in the last 24 hours. The trailer is also trending at No. 1 on YouTube in last 24 hours. Well, it’s indeed just the beginning as the Fighter will surely win many more milestones ahead. It has indeed justified that India’s biggest aerial action spectacle is on its way for its release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024.

Runtime Of Fighter

Runtime of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be 2 hour 46 minutes 35 seconds (166.35 minutes). Film is red hot after fantastic trailer. One can trust Siddharth Anand to deliver a blockbuster film this Republic Day. He did deliver big time last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Advance Booking Of Fighter To Start On 20Th January

Advance booking of much awaited Hrithik – Deepika starter Fighter to start from Saturday, 20th January. Yes advances for the film will start 5 days before release. Film is expected to open big around 35-38 cr nett on day one and can muster massive weekend as it has extended 4 – days holiday including Republic Day national holiday.

(Also read: WATCH: Fighter Trailer Ft Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor Is High On Adrenaline Pumping Thrills And Goosebumps Dialogues)

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

