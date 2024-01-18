The new all-electric Dodge Charger will begin rolling out later this year. Ahead of its official launch, we are getting another glimpse of the slick EV muscle car. The electric Dodge Charger was spotted testing near Chrysler’s MI headquarters, revealing what appears to be a near production-ready model.

The electric muscle car is coming

Dodge has been teasing an all-electric version of the iconic Charger for several years now. In 2021, the automaker announced it would retire the gas-powered Charger and Challenger by 2025.

The move came as Dodge revealed plans to launch the “world’s first battery electric muscle car.” We got our first look at the model with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT “Banshee” concept shown in 2022.

Dodge’s EV concept included features like a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust to replicate the sounds of the SRT Hellcat. It also featured eRupt, a multi-speed transmission that gives you that “shifting” experience.

The concept included an illuminated Fratzog badge on the front grille and taillamp as a nod to Dodge’s commitment to electric performance.

Dodge unveiled the first images of a pre-production Charger EV on its social media earlier last week.

The electric muscle car closely resembles the concept with the included Fratzog logo and signature light bar. Dodge said the design is a nod to the brand’s muscle car legacy with influence from a 1986 Charger.

Electric Dodge Charger spotted testing on MI highway

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch later this year, the new electric Dodge Charger was spotted testing on I75 near Chrysler’s MI headquarters.

The video was posted on Instagram by user @Hellrango_nic, with video credit to @Connor.mink. According to the caption, very little noise came from the vehicle, suggesting it could be a pre-production Charger EV. There are also no visible tailpipes that would indicate a gas-powered car.

From what’s shown, the back retains elements from the classic Charger rear with an aggressive, wide style.

The vehicle features different tail lights than the concept and has a more classic-looking design. Dodge’s concept included a full light strip with an illuminated Fratzog badge in the middle.

You can also see more standard-looking mirrors compared to what the concept features. It’s not uncommon for automakers to change the design with more realistic features as a model gets closer to production.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept (source: Stellantis)

Dodge’s concept featured an 800V system. According to recent reports, the production version will be available in three models.

The first two base models will feature a 400V system with 455 horsepower. This can be boosted to 535 horsepower with a Direction Connection Kit.

The next trim up will include 590 horsepower that can go up to 670 with a second eStage kit. Dodge’s top trim will feature an 800V “Banshee” system. Although details are yet to be confirmed, rumors suggest it could pack around 900 horsepower.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept (source: Stellantis)

Dodge wants its Banshee system to carry the legacy of its iconic Hemi, Hellcat, and Redeye brands into the electric future.

According to Dodge, the electric Charger will be available in late 2024. We’ll have to wait until closer to launch for final details. With Dodge’s latest teaser and testing videos surfacing, we will likely learn more soon. Check back for more info.