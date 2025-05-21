SpaceX will try again Tuesday to launch a brand-new Falcon 9 booster after an abort halted its first attempt. Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral, with 23 Starlink satellites aboard, is scheduled for 11:19 p.m. EDT (03:19 UTC).

The new booster, with the serial number B1095, was lowered into the horizontal position Tuesday so engineers could work on the issue that caused the countdown clock to stop at T minus two minutes and 28 seconds on Monday. After the launch scrub, SpaceX acknowledged in a social media post that an “auto abort” had occurred but did not disclose why. It said: “Vehicle and payload are in good health, and teams are resetting for a launch attempt no earlier than Tuesday, May 20.”

The rocket was back in the vertical position at Space Launch Complex 40 late Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Space Force meteorologists forecast a 95 percent chance of favorable weather during Tuesday’s short launch window. The only weather concern is the slight chance of a violation of the cumulus cloud rule. In addition to the primary launch opportunity at 11:19:10 p.m. EDT (0319:10 UTC), there is a backup opportunity 20 seconds later.

The planned launch of B1095 will be the fourth time a new booster has been brought into service by SpaceX this year. The company has 18 other boosters in active duty, though B1072 has only flown once as a Falcon Heavy side booster during the June 2024 launch of the GOES-U weather satellite.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1095 will target a landing on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ A successful landing will represent the 121st touchdown on this vessel and the 449th booster landing to date.

Inside the rocket’s payload fairing is a batch of 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 that are equipped for direct to cellphone communications. Deployment is scheduled to occur about an hour and five minutes into flight.