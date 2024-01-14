Author R.L. Stine revealed on Saturday that a new Fear Street movie is in the works at Netflix.

The film is set to be adapted from Stine’s 1992 novel The Prom Queen, which is from his Fear Street book series.

“Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”

The project will be the fourth Fear Street movie adapted from Stine’s popular book series. A trilogy, consisting of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, was previously released on Netflix over three consecutive weeks in 2021. They were directed by Leigh Janiak and followed a “group of teenagers who discover terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected,” per the trilogy’s logline.

Though few details have been released about the new film, the book’s official description, posted on Stine’s website, reads, “A spring night…soft moonlight…five beautiful Prom Queen candidates…dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good?”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for more details on the movie.