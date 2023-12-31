Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick will produce and star in the themed slasher movie New Fears Eve, which is currently in post-production. To celebrate the turn of the year, a New Fears Eve poster has been unveiled.

New Fears Eve Poster and Details

Reddick is joined by genre stalwarts Hannah Fierman (V/H/S), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie). It’s directed by P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson (Volumes of Blood).

As the coming year approaches, three best friends reluctantly prepare for Hooper Industries’ annual New Year’s Eve bash. The clock ticks down, and the body count rises as a psychotic murderer known as The Doctor is on the loose.

This sadistic surgeon of death leaves the town of Owensboro covered in blood as local police and FBI are forced to navigate through a maze of bodies left in his wake. Unbeknownst to the three best friends, their mandatory party is about to turn deadly when the killer sets his sights on them. December 31 becomes a party to die for when Leslie, Brian, Moses, and their colleagues are trapped inside an inescapable building with a bloodthirsty madman hell-bent on carving his way to midnight.

New Fears Eve is set to be released digitally in 2024.