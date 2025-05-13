SYDNEY, Tuesday 13 May 2025 — In response to the appointment of Senator Murray Watt as the new Federal Federal Environment Minister, Dr Susie Byers, Head of Advocacy at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said:

“Greenpeace congratulates Senator Murray Watt on his appointment as the new Federal Environment Minister in the Albanese Government at this critical moment for our environment.

“There has never been a more important moment to lead this portfolio with grit and ambition, with the health of nature and oceans in sharp decline across the country. Minister Watt has no time to lose, and will be faced with potentially the most important decisions of his whole term within just a few weeks of starting the job.

“First off the mark must be the rejection of Woodside’s unacceptable gas plans in Western Australia, including the North West Shelf extension, and Browse proposal which would see drilling for gas underneath the fragile and pristine Scott Reef, threatening species like the pygmy blue whale and green sea turtle.

“We know the Albanese Government has unfinished business on both reforming our broken nature laws so they properly address the ongoing destruction of nature and wildlife; and on addressing dangerous fossil fuels. Australia is an aspiring host of COP31 and has a responsibility to meet its international obligations, including setting out its plan to “transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems’ as soon as possible.

“Ahead of the UN Oceans Conference next month, Minister Watt has an opportunity to define Labor’s legacy on ocean protection by ratifying the Global Ocean Treaty with 100 days of government, and creating vast ocean sanctuaries where marine life can flourish and is protected from destructive industrial fishing.

“Australians voted overwhelmingly for action to protect nature and climate — Minister Watt’s initial decisions will demonstrate what kind of government we’ll see this term. Greenpeace looks forward to working constructively with Minister Watt to deliver the bold action needed to protect our environment and iconic wildlife from destruction.

“We also acknowledge the contribution of Tanya Plibersek in progressing ocean protection including the significant expansion of Macquarie Island Marine Park and Heard and McDonald Islands Marine Park, and laying the groundwork for nature law reform.”

-ENDS-

For more information or interviews contact Kate O’Callaghan on 0406 231 892 or [email protected]