Engineers at UC San Diego have created a passive cooling technology that could slash energy consumption in data centers by up to 40%.

Their fiber membrane system removes heat through natural evaporation without requiring fans, pumps, or additional electricity. The innovation comes at a crucial time as artificial intelligence and cloud computing drive energy demands to new heights. Data centers currently consume enough electricity to power entire cities, with cooling systems accounting for nearly half of that massive energy bill.

The technology represents a fundamental shift from active cooling systems that fight heat with more energy to passive systems that work with natural physics. Published in the journal Joule, the research demonstrates how repurposing existing materials can solve pressing technological challenges.

The Heat Crisis in Computing

As AI processing demands explode, the computing industry faces an unprecedented cooling challenge. Currently, cooling accounts for up to 40% of a data center’s total energy use. Industry projections show global energy use for cooling could more than double by 2030 if current trends continue.

Traditional cooling methods struggle with the intense heat generated by modern processors. Air conditioning systems work overtime while liquid cooling requires complex pumping mechanisms. Both approaches consume enormous amounts of energy while often falling short of cooling requirements for next-generation chips.

Nature-Inspired Solution

The new system mimics how plants cool themselves through transpiration. A specially engineered fiber membrane sits atop microchannels filled with cooling liquid. The membrane’s interconnected pores draw liquid upward through capillary action—the same force that pulls water up plant stems.

As liquid reaches the membrane surface, it evaporates and removes heat. The process requires no external energy because capillary forces and evaporation occur naturally. The membrane continuously pulls fresh liquid from the channels below, creating a self-sustaining cooling cycle.

“Compared to traditional air or liquid cooling, evaporation can dissipate higher heat flux while using less energy,” said Renkun Chen, professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UC San Diego who co-led the project with professors Shengqiang Cai and Abhishek Saha.

Key Performance Metrics:

Handles heat fluxes exceeding 800 watts per square centimeter

Operates stably for multiple hours without degradation

Requires zero additional energy input for operation

Uses standard fiber membranes originally designed for filtration

Maintains consistent performance across variable heat loads

The Goldilocks Problem Solved

Previous attempts at evaporative cooling faced a critical design challenge that researchers call the “Goldilocks problem.” Membranes with pores too small would clog with impurities. Pores too large would trigger violent boiling that disrupted the cooling process.

The UC San Diego team discovered that standard filtration membranes have pores that are “just right” for evaporative cooling. These off-the-shelf materials feature interconnected pore networks with optimal sizing for sustained evaporation without boiling.

“Here, we use porous fiber membranes with interconnected pores with the right size,” Chen explained. This design achieves efficient evaporation without the downsides that plagued earlier systems.

Beyond Press Release Details

What makes this discovery particularly significant is the mechanical reinforcement breakthrough that wasn’t highlighted in initial reports. The research team found that fiber membranes, while perfect for evaporation, initially couldn’t withstand the intense thermal stress of high-power electronics.

The solution involved developing specialized mechanical reinforcement techniques that allow the delicate fiber structure to maintain integrity under extreme heat flux conditions. This engineering advance transforms fragile filtration materials into robust thermal management components capable of industrial applications.

“What surprised us was that, with the right mechanical reinforcement, they not only withstood the high heat flux–they performed extremely well under it,” Chen noted. This reinforcement methodology could enable similar material repurposing in other applications where mechanical stress limits performance.

Record-Breaking Performance

Testing revealed the membrane’s exceptional capabilities. It managed heat fluxes exceeding 800 watts per square centimeter—among the highest levels ever recorded for passive evaporative cooling systems. For context, that’s enough heat to quickly boil water on contact.

The system also demonstrated remarkable stability during extended operation. Many cooling technologies show performance degradation over time due to fouling, corrosion, or structural changes. The fiber membrane maintained consistent heat removal rates across multiple hours of continuous operation.

Perhaps most importantly, performance testing showed the technology operating well below its theoretical limits. This suggests significant room for improvement through optimization of membrane properties and system design.

Real-World Applications

Many current devices already use evaporation for cooling, Chen pointed out. Heat pipes in laptops and evaporators in air conditioners demonstrate the principle’s effectiveness. However, applying evaporative cooling to high-power electronics has proven challenging until now.

The membrane technology could transform thermal management across multiple industries. Data centers represent the most immediate application, but high-performance computing, electric vehicle batteries, and solar panel cooling could all benefit from passive heat removal.

Next-generation processors generate heat densities that strain conventional cooling methods. Graphics cards for AI training, quantum computers, and 5G infrastructure all face thermal bottlenecks that limit performance. Passive evaporative cooling could unlock new levels of computational power.

From Lab to Market

The research team isn’t stopping at proof-of-concept. They’re actively developing prototypes of cold plates—flat components that attach directly to computer chips for heat dissipation. These prototypes will demonstrate how the membrane technology integrates with existing computer hardware.

The researchers are also launching a startup company to commercialize their discovery. This entrepreneurial step signals confidence in the technology’s market potential and practical applications.

“This success showcases the potential of reimagining materials for entirely new applications,” Chen emphasized. “These fiber membranes were originally designed for filtration, and no one had previously explored their use in evaporation.”

Environmental Impact

Beyond energy savings, the technology could reduce water consumption in cooling systems. Traditional data center cooling often requires massive amounts of water for heat exchange and humidity control. Passive evaporative systems use significantly less water while achieving better cooling performance.

The environmental benefits extend to reduced carbon emissions from lower energy consumption. If widely adopted, the technology could substantially decrease the computing industry’s carbon footprint as AI and cloud services continue expanding globally.

As the world grapples with climate change and energy sustainability, innovations that dramatically reduce power consumption while improving performance represent crucial steps toward a more sustainable technological future.

