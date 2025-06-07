Platform

A new video game based on the world of Game of Thrones is in development. Titled Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, the game is set for a 2026 release. PlaySide Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive are creating the title, which was announced during Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles.

The game will be released for PC. It is a real-time strategy game where players control major houses or the Night King. They can join battles that include infantry, cavalry, siege weapons, giants and dragons. The game also lets players use heroes with unique skills tied to their faction.

Game Features



Players can choose between House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen or the Night King. Each group will have a different strategy and set of features. The game allows both solo and multiplayer options. Players will take part in skirmishes or larger campaigns set across locations like the Wall and King’s Landing.

Inspired by Books and HBO Series



The game draws from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books, as well as HBO’s Game of Thrones series. Players will recreate battles and story points from the show. They can make political decisions, win alliances, or betray rivals to gain power.

Live Events



War for Westeros



War for Westeros marks a new approach for Warner Bros. Interactive. Most earlier Game of Thrones games were made for mobile platforms. This game brings the franchise to PC with a full-scale strategy experience. It also shows Warner Bros.’ plans to focus more on its big franchises through video games.

Trailer



Here is the trailer.

FAQs



What platforms will War for Westeros be released on?

The game will be released only on PC and will not be available on mobile or consoles at launch.

Can players control different houses in multiplayer mode?

Yes, players can select different houses or the Night King and battle each other in online multiplayer matches.

