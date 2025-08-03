In the old but bustling Hong Kong neighbourhood of To Kwa Wan, a small community living room with a dedicated halal kitchen offers a vital sanctuary for Muslim residents like Azmat Tariq.

The 2,000 square feet (186 square metres) space on Pau Chung Street called HUB13 is where the Pakistani homemaker, who lives with her husband and three children in a tenement building with no elevator, can take a rare moment of respite. There, Azmat gathers with others from the neighbourhood, acquires knowledge about health management, and seeks help for the problems she faces.

“I felt hesitant and shy about sharing anything with others before… I was always busy at home and had no time to go outside and make friends,” the 48-year-old said.

“But in HUB13, for one day each week, different ethnic minority families come here. We make food and just chit chat, sharing our feelings… I feel relaxed here and more confident.”

Operated by NGO Caritas Hong Kong’s Youth and Community Service with private funding, HUB13 is designed to support families who live in “13 streets” – a cluster of old and dilapidated buildings in To Kwa Wan. It is the first of its kind to feature multicultural facilities, including a halal kitchen, to cater to the needs of residents from ethnic minority groups .

Azmat said the halal kitchen provided much convenience, allowing her to prepare meals easily for her children, who can hang out with other kids in the communal area, while she listens to talks to learn more about how to stay healthy.