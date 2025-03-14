Plans for 54 new charging hubs to power zero emission lorries have been announced.

The Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrations (ZEHID) programme, delivered by Innovate UK in partnership with the Department of Transport, is deploying hundreds of zero-emission HGVs alongside a network of new charging and fuelling stations in a bid to transform the UK’s freight industry.

Over 400 businesses met at the ZEHID progress summit in London on Thursday 6 March where Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood MP, delivered a keynote address announcing the locations of 54 new HGV charging hubs, viewed as a pivotal step in accelerating the adoption of green transport solutions.

Speaking at the summit, Greenwood said: “This is more than a handful of sites – it’s a nationwide network. We are ensuring that zero emission freight isn’t just possible – it’s practical.”

The new infrastructure will span the length and breadth of the UK, enabling eHGV charging and hydrogen refuelling. The network of hubs will be integrated into the road transport system with convenient locations at depots, motorway services, and arterial roads across the whole of the country.

A map showing the planned locations has also been published.

Continuing in her speech, Greenwood commented that for operators, it is about building certainty in investment: “It means knowing that when they invest in zero emission HGVs, the infrastructure will be there to support them. And as more sites come online, that certainty will only grow – making it easier and easier for businesses to make the switch.”

Each of the hubs is being led by one of the four flagship project partnerships which form the Zero Emission HGV and infrastructure programme: eFREIGHT2030, Project Electric Freightway, ZENFreight, and HyHAUL

Simon Buckley, Knowledge Transfer Manager for Zero Emission Mobility at Innovate UK said: “The announcement of 54 new HGV charging hubs marks a transformative moment for the UK’s freight industry.

“By strategically placing these hubs across the country, we are addressing one of the biggest barriers to zero emission HGV adoption; reliable infrastructure. This programme not only accelerates the transition to cleaner transport but also strengthens supply chain resilience, ensuring businesses can move goods sustainably without compromising efficiency.”