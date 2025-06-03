

In what sure looks like petty partisanship with zero regard for the public interest, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority is kicking 64 Tesla EV “superchargers” off the highway’s service areas. [emphasis, links added]

Democratic hacks are very, very mad at Elon Musk for not only working hard (and giving big) to help President Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris, but for his DOGE drive to slash federal waste (which Dems know mostly feeds their special interests).

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority (“NJTA”) has chosen a sole third-party charging provider to serve the New Jersey Turnpike and is not allowing us to co-locate. As a result, NJTA requested 64 existing Supercharger stalls on the New Jersey Turnpike to not be renewed and be… pic.twitter.com/sosNIwMfYu — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) May 30, 2025

Jersey is one of several states suing to block DOGE access to Treasury records, and Musk sparred with Gov. Phil Murphy (who basically controls the Authority) on X, cheering when Border Czar Tom Homan said he’d check out Murphy’s claim to be hiding an illegal immigrant in his home.

Musk’s company saw this coming: It’s already built 116 charging stations just off the Turnpike to preserve Tesla drivers’ access to speedy turnarounds.

Tesla warns that the decision "removes Turnpike access to the most reliable (99.9% uptime), least congested

Jersey being Jersey, don’t be surprised if Applegreen falls short, nor if the company turns out to have connections to Garden State Democrats.

