On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, around 12:11 p.m., aearthquake struck near Hillsdale in Bergen County, New Jersey—just 1.2 miles southwest of the town center. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred at a depth of roughly 7 to 8 miles. Though considered minor in strength, the quake was widely felt across New York City, parts of Southwestern Connecticut, and the lower Hudson Valley—startling residents for the second time in just three days.

This earthquake followed a 3.0-magnitude tremor on Saturday night near Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, making it the second seismic event to rattle the region in less than 72 hours.

Why are earthquakes in New Jersey and New York being felt so widely?

Many people were surprised that such a small quake was felt across so many areas. But there’s a scientific reason: the bedrock in the Northeastern U.S. is old, hard, and unfractured, which means that seismic waves travel farther than they do in the western U.S., like California. This geological makeup causes even low-magnitude earthquakes to be felt over large distances.

Hundreds of users submitted “Did You Feel It?” reports to the USGS, describing light to weak shaking, lasting just a few seconds. Many noted that furniture shook slightly or they heard a low rumble—enough to cause a brief moment of panic.

Is this quake related to the one on Saturday?

While both earthquakes occurred in northern New Jersey and just a few days apart, scientists are still analyzing whether the August 5 tremor was an aftershock of the August 2 quake. The two epicenters were about 9 miles apart, which makes a direct connection unclear. However, back-to-back seismic activity in this region is certainly uncommon and is drawing attention from seismologists.

Live Events

Are earthquakes common in the New York–New Jersey region?

Although large earthquakes are rare in this part of the country, small tremors do happen from time to time. Most are associated with faults like the Ramapo Fault, which runs through parts of New Jersey and New York. Earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3 are not unusual, but two noticeable quakes in just a few days is a rarity. Experts emphasize that these recent quakes do not signal a major event is coming, but they are a reminder that the region is not completely immune to seismic activity.

What was the impact of today’s earthquake?

Fortunately, no injuries or damage have been reported from either quake. Emergency response teams and local officials across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut say the impacts were minimal, but the concern among residents was real—especially with two quakes in such a short span.

Many people took to social media to describe what they felt: from beds shaking slightly to hearing deep underground rumbles. In high-rise buildings across Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, brief swaying was reported.

Could New York or New Jersey face a bigger earthquake?

According to experts at Columbia University and Rutgers, the risk of a strong earthquake remains low in the Northeast, but not impossible. Simulations suggest that a magnitude 5.2 quake centered near New York City could cause up to $4.7 billion in damage due to the region’s population density and aging infrastructure.

While Tuesday’s tremor was far from catastrophic, seismologists stress the importance of earthquake awareness, even in places like New York and New Jersey where quakes are infrequent.

Here’s a quick look at recent earthquake activity

Date Magnitude Location Felt Areas Damage August 2, 2025 (Sat) 3.0 Hasbrouck Heights, NJ NYC, CT, North NJ None August 5, 2025 (Tue) 2.7 Hillsdale, NJ NYC, Hudson Valley, CT None

What should you do if you feel a quake in the future?

Even small quakes are a good reminder to stay prepared. Here are a few quick tips:

Don’t panic—quakes this size are rarely damaging.

Drop, cover, and hold on if indoors during a tremor.

Check your home and surroundings for any damage afterward.

Stay updated via official sources like the USGS or your local emergency agency.

Should we be worried?

For now, there’s no major concern according to geologists. But two tremors in a short span have certainly shaken up public interest. While the risk of a strong earthquake remains low, these recent quakes are a wake-up call—reminding us that even the most unexpected places can rumble.

FAQs:

Q1: Where was today’s New Jersey earthquake felt?

It was felt in NYC, Connecticut, and the Hudson Valley.

Q2: Is the East Coast at risk of a bigger earthquake?

Experts say risk is low, but awareness is important.

