New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) wants Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign his seat in the U.S. Senate following his indictment on federal bribery charges, as do State Senate President Nick Scutari (D) and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D), the New Jersey Globe reports.

Meanwhile, Politico reports Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) is also calling on Menendez to resign.