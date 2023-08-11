





The Bengals organization, as well as NFL fans everywhere, were happy to see star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing passes sans any sleeves or wraps around his injured calf.

The positive signs were witnessed by the sports world on Friday after WLWT’s Mark Slaughter posted a video of the star signal-caller effortlessly throwing passes ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Packers.

Back on July 28, Burrow was carted off the practice field after suffering a right calf strain. The star signal-caller, who was simply scrambling out of the pocket on a play near the close of practice, pulled up lame with a non-contact injury.

At the time of the injury, coach Zac Taylor announced that Burrow would miss “several weeks.”

THIS is Joe Burrow throwing balls without a leg sleeve right now #Bengals @WLWT pic.twitter.com/aRowDdwUCi — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) August 11, 2023

In addition to the encouraging throwing sessions, Burrow was later seen lightly running without any noticeable issues. Though Bengals starters aren’t expected to play in the team’s preseason opener, observing the face of the franchise working out well ahead of schedule is reassuring to both the Cincinnati coaches and fans around the league.

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

After leading the Bengals to consecutive playoff appearances, highlighted by a Super Bowl LVI appearance, the AFC North powerhouse needs to have Burrow under center to keep its 2023 aspirations alive.







