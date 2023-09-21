One bank grabbed two crowns today by raising its 3-month and 6-month CD rates, surpassing the previous national leaders in those terms by a slim margin. The new offers come from TotalDirectBank, which is now offering 5.66% APY for 3 months or 5.76% APY for 6 months.
The leading rate across all terms continues to be a slightly higher 5.80% APY. You can lock in that rate with The Federal Savings Bank for 1 year, or if you go with co-leader Credit Human, you can secure 5.80% for any term you like between 12-17 months.
Key Takeaways
- The best 3-month CD rate in the nation rose to 5.66% APY today, while the leading 6-month return climbed to 5.76% APY.
- The industry-leading rate across all terms in our daily ranking of the best CDs continues to be 5.80% APY, available on terms ranging from 12 to 17 months.
- The number of nationally available CDs paying 5.65% or better climbed by two today, raising the count to 20.
- Anyone with a jumbo deposit can earn the highest nationwide rate of all—5.85% APY available for a 170-day term with a $100,000 minimum.
- The Fed announced today that it is holding rates steady for now, after most recently raising rates in late July. But the possibility of a Fed hike in November or December is still on the table.
If you want to extend one of today’s record rates further into the future, you can score 5.23% with the best 3-year CD. But for the first time since the Fed began raising rates in early 2022, yesterday brought the option to earn 5.00% on a CD in the 4-year term. Previously, the leading rate for 4- and 5-year CDs had only reached the upper 4% range.