After yesterday’s unprecedented news that the best CD rates now reach up to 6.00%, we’re happy to report a new option for anyone wanting to lock in a mid-length term. You can now earn 5.66% APY with the best nationally available 18-month CD. That’s an improvement over the previous top rate of 5.55% APY.
The new 18-month leader is Alabama Credit Union. Meanwhile, the CD wearing the crown across all terms remains American 1 Credit Union‘s 6.00% APY offer on a 1-year term.
Key Takeaways
- The best rate on an 18-month CD climbed to 5.66% APY today, up from 5.55% APY.
- The overall leading rate among the best nationwide CDs jumped yesterday to 6.00% APY, making it the first nationally available CD to hit that threshold since the Fed began raising interest rates last year.
- Our list of CDs paying 5.50% APY or more dipped by one today, dropping the number to 39.
- It’s still possible CD rates could climb even higher this year, as the Fed could raise its benchmark interest rate again if inflation does not cool down enough in the coming months.
To help you earn as much as possible, here are the top CD rates available from our partners, followed by more information on the best-paying CDs that are available to U.S. customers everywhere.
Always be sure you understand a bank or credit union’s early withdrawal penalty for a CD you’re considering. The penalty policies vary widely—from mild to harsh to downright onerous—and you are fully within your rights to ask that the policy be explained to you before committing your funds.
Looking to secure a record rate for a longer term? You can score 5.13% APY from the leader of our best 3-year CDs ranking, or at least 5.00% from five other contenders in that term. The current top rates in the 4-year and 5-year terms, meanwhile, are 4.85% APY and 4.77% APY, respectively.
If you have a jumbo-sized deposit, you can earn a bit more in some terms. The top jumbo rate is currently 5.85% APY, available on a 6-month certificate requiring at least a $100,000 deposit. You can also stretch the duration for earning at least 5.00% to four years with a jumbo certificate paying 5.12% APY.