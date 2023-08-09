In the rapidly growing electric bike market, consumers today are spoiled for choice with the sheer amount of options available. Both traditional bike companies like Trek, Giant, and Cannondale, as well as new, upcoming brands are making waves in the e-bike scene. In the US in particular, Rad Power Bikes stands out as one of the most popular when it comes to commuting and all-around duty.

According to Rad Power Bikes, there are more than 550,000 of their e-bikes on US streets, and as such, claim to be the number one e-bike brand in America. It’s easy to see why their bikes are so attractive. On the one hand, they’re easy to use and simple. On the other hand, they’re cheap and easy to maintain. Clearly, Rad Power has nailed the formula for a no-frills urban electric commuter, and its sales figures are a testament to this. That being said, Rad Power has recently released a special edition version of its popular RadCity 5 commuter. The key element of this special-edition e-bike is its unique colorway called Tiger Orange.

According to Rad Power Bikes, the RadCity 5 is meant to “elevate commuters’ rides with more nimble handling, better maneuverability, and enhanced comfort with an upgraded stem and handlebar. The more relaxed and commanding riding experience is optimized for getting around city streets.” In reality, its design is very similar to a standard non-electric commuter bike with its relaxed ergonomics making hours on the saddle a breeze. Adding to its mass appeal is the fact that the bike is offered in both step-through and step-over configurations, making it accessible to a wide range of riders.

On the performance side of the equation, the RadCity 5 packs a surprising amount of punch – contrary to what its simple styling may have you believe. It’s rocking a 750-watt geared hub motor. This works in tandem with an intelligent five-level pedal assist that makes use of a 12-magnet cadence sensor. Though not as fancy as a torque sensor, this setup should provide a smooth pedal assist according to the selected level. As for the battery, Rad Power has equipped the RadCity 5 with a 672-watt-hour battery pack capable of returning anywhere from 28 to 50 miles of range on a single charge.

Pricing and availability-wise, the Rad Power RadCity 5 is available for pre-order for $1,999 USD. For more information on the RadCity 5 as well as the rest of Rad Power’s offerings, feel free to visit their official website in the link below.