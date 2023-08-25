2023 London restaurant openings

BAO Mary, Marylebone

BAO Mary is the fifth iteration of the much-loved cult Taiwanese steamed buns and xiao chi small plates concept which has been delighting Londoners since 2013 when friends Shing Tat Chung, Erchen Chang and Wai Ting Chung served their first gua bao on the streets of the city. They’ve made themselves right at home with modern, sleek interiors and knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff bringing plates out from the open kitchen.

On the menu, you’ll find the full range of bao (featuring the Classic, a lamb bao with garlic mayo and soy pickled chilli, and Taiwanese fried chicken bao with kimchi and Sichuan mayo), plus xiao chi (‘small eats’, including tender beef tendon nuggets with burnt chilli sauce). There’s also a dumpling menu, which draws inspiration from the dumpling houses around Taiwan, and is exclusive to this site. The succinct drinks menu includes just three Japanese and Taiwanese whiskies; three Taiwanese-themed cocktails; one fizz, red and white wine; and a handful of beers and softs. Don’t forget the signature Horlicks ice cream fried bao dessert. baolondon.com

Chung’dam, Greek Street

Named after the bustling Cheongdam-dong district in Seoul, Chung’dam is a contemporary Korean restaurant combining modern Korean cooking with traditional cooking techniques, paired with the finest ingredients in a sleek and refined space that’s designed to facilitate an interactive dining experience taking you on a journey through all your senses. With an impressive cocktail list that features rice wine and soju alongside a global wine list, Chung’dam attempts to live up to the vibrant reputation of its namesake. chungdam.co.uk

Kapara, Soho

Inspired by the rooftop bars and vibrant dining scene of Tel Aviv, this is a new all-day restaurant headed up by Israeli-born chef Eran Tibi. With its airy, chandelier-decked room, plush banquette seating, punchy cocktail list and cool soundtrack, Kapara gives off a luxurious clubby vibe. Cocktails deliver – The Glory Mole is a perfectly balanced, invigorating mix of tequila, hibiscus, cardamom, ginger, lime and soda. Food is for sharing here. Snacks, small and large plates come as and when they are ready, and the flavours – although Israeli inspired – move easily around the globe. Don’t miss the Bala bake – a trio of warm breads served with whipped butter and tomato herb dip, and the star is the kubaneh a sweet almost briochy bread that was fought over. The baklava prawns – three huge crustaceans wrapped in a kadaifi pastry shell and served with a soured cream, Persian lime and nori dust was a texture sensation – are crunchy, sweet, soft and tart. Other highlights included a meltingly soft slow-cooked lamb belly with a sweet and sour plum ketchup, fresh plums and lemon thyme, and a carpaccio of coal roasted peppers with creamy house-made fresh goat’s cheese, basil and rose. If you have room for pudding, order the Gramp’s cigar – a playful chocolate, passion fruit and pastry-based dessert that was both surprising and absolutely delicious. kapara.co.uk

Story Cellar

The new Covent Garden restaurant from Tom Sellers (of Restaurant Story) is inspired by Parisian brasseries, with a specific focus on rotisserie chicken. A comfortable space with marble, plush red leather seating and dark, panelled walls, the emphasis is on countertop dining – sit here to feel the heat from the spit, and watch and interact with the team at work. Head chef Stephen Naylor serves up relaxed small plates which allow the ingredients to shine: house-cured meats; a salad of grilled roots, smoked onion and Old Winchester cheese; and snail bolognaise on toast with wild garlic butter – the bread is smoked, a detail that makes a food dish outstanding. A hand-dived scallop in rich, hot XO sauce is another highlight. Direct from the grill is fish of the day, such as red mullet with ratatouille and red pepper, and a half or whole rotisserie chicken, served with French fries and sauces including cowboy (buttery, peppery, garlicky) and a glossy chicken jus. Puddings range from must-order almond and dill soft serve, tart of the day, or trifle with preserved rhubarb and pistachio. Next-door neighbours Neals Yard Dairy supply seasonal British cheeses. A range of rare and fine wines can be ordered by the glass (thanks to the Coravin system) and is aided by expert, but never stuffy, service. storycellar.co.uk

Mayha, Marylebone

This Japanese omakase features just 11 covers – guests sit around a curved wood and stone bar, behind which chef Jurek Wasio sends out plate after meticulously crafted plate in a daily-changing tasting menu that, in keeping with the omakase tradition, is entirely the preserve of the chef. As a guest, all you need to do is sit back and enjoy the ensuing feast.

Start with a sparkling sake and a round of raw dishes – blue fin tuna belly tartare on sourdough topped with a briny mound of Polish caviar is a particular highlight. Meat dishes include wagyu tenderloin dusted in shaved summer truffle, as luscious and deeply umami as you might expect. The sushi sequence of the meal is the highlight – a stream of plump nigiri that showcase the impeccable quality of the produce used at Mayha: creamy scallop; lightly seared, butter-soft salmon belly; delicately sweet langoustine; dry-aged blue fin tenderloin; the list goes on. Fragrant cups of bamboo dashi and lobster miso, and a palate-cleansing rhubarb sorbet punctuate the meal. It all ends simply, but effectively, with a scoop of chocolate ice cream in a grassy pool of Sicilian olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Head downstairs before or after dinner to Mayha’s intimate six-seater bar, which offers its own five-course omakase meal paired with cocktails. mayhalondon.com

Nessa, Soho

Nessa is a sophisticated bistro situated right in the bustle of London’s Soho. Enter the striking horseshoe bar and you’ll see a range of UK producers on display, including no- or low-alcohol options – as well as the option to order snacks and small plates. The space has been fully renovated with the style of the neo-baroque building in mind – it’s stylish with lots of marble, oak and brass fixtures, and fittings on the art-lined walls. In the dining room, you’ll find booths and an open kitchen, where Executive Chef Tom Cenci (formerly of Loyal Tavern and Duck & Waffle) has devised a menu of British influences with global flavours, focusing on seasonality. The ‘bread & snacks’ include the BBQ spiced crisps, and cheese and onion croquettes with a grape mustard mayo. Small plates range from aged beef tartare with beef fat and charred sourdough, to a deeply pleasing, Insta-friendly black pudding brioche with brown butter noisette, and Nessa’s signature celeriac carbonara with pancetta, confit egg and winter truffle. There are sharing plates on offer, too – a whole roast chicken with fries and gravy or rib of beef on gravy-soaked bread. Desserts lean towards the classics: baked alaska, jam roly-poly, and the ‘Nessabockerglory,’ all given an indulgent, modern, twist. nessasoho.com

Lilienblum, Old Street

Israeli chefs Eyal Shani and Oren King have joined forces to open a theatrical ode to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food, where large groups cheer at celebrations, fresh tomatoes hold down brown paper tablecloths ready to be filled with sharing plates, and a sage burner is paraded round to mingle with spices from the tile-and-copper backed open kitchen. Reserve a spot at the counter to watch chefs stir fresh tomatoes through homemade pasta, bake pizza-like focaccia and grate horseradish over charcuterie-style sliced beetroot. Waiters help decipher playful menu items such as “6 spicy instruments that will swirl your soul”, aka a palate of salsa and spices to lift your dishes, and silky, smoky signature hummus topped with whole chickpeas and green chilli salsa. Meat dishes range from minute steak, prepared crisp like bacon and slathered in tahini, to the “dinosaur bone” short rib cooked over 24 hours. Seafood fans should try the light yet comforting clams slow cooked with springy farro. Strong contenders on the dessert menu include zesty pistachio cake and silky chocolate mousse with salted butter cookies. Pair with a smooth, tahini-laced espresso martini, or refreshing Oren’s Memories cocktail that evokes the aromas of the spice markets in Jerusalem. lilienblum.co.uk

Joia, Battersea Power Station

With a view that looks out over the transformed Battersea Power Station, Joia, with its floor-to-ceiling windows pouring light onto the warm pastel interiors, literally shines – which is apt, given that its name means ‘jewel’ in Portuguese. Perched at the top of Art’otel, Joia is London’s first offering from Michelin-starred Henrique Sá Pessoa, with the main restaurant, a vermouth and wine bar, and an additional rooftop bar spread over three floors. The menu, simply created using the best ingredients available, includes dishes such as bulhão pato mussels, suquet – a monkfish and red prawn stew – and hand-dived scallops with black aïoli sabayon. joiabattersea.co.uk

Maene, Shoreditch

Blink and you’ll miss the entrance to Nick Gilkinson’s latest restaurant, marked with a subtle ‘M’ on a graffiti-clad backstreet in Shoreditch. Head upstairs past the yoga studio to a stunning room that was once a textile factory; white curtains waft against floor-to-ceiling windows, filament lightbulbs hang from lofty ceilings, and rough floorboards are lined with sweeping blue banquettes. There’s a separate concrete bar for cocktails and a soon-to-open large terrace with city views.

Kick off with caramelised whipped brown butter to slather onto Snapery sourdough. Leftovers of the latter are used to make a syrup for a smooth rye whisky old fashioned-style cocktail that shares the line up with other zero-waste drinks (other ingredients include potato skin liqueur, spirulina cordial and used coffee grounds), each with its own thought-out non-alcoholic counterpart. Starter-size dishes include whipped Sussex ricotta with jammy pickled beetroot and citrussy lemon thyme, and multicoloured Nutbourne tomatoes neatly arranged into a wafer-thin tart case. Seared slices of pork loin are accompanied by a hazelnut pesto, and whole Cornish sole is lifted with pickled fennel and Spitalfields City Farm greens whizzed into a bright, grassy sauce. Complement with crispy Morphew Farm heritage potatoes with smoked yogurt. maenerestaurant.co.uk

Cinder, St John’s Wood

With its interior of exposed brick and original tiling, this gem of a small restaurant serves punchy, open-fire, modern Mediterranean plates. Dishes are to be shared, and many are vegetable-focussed. We nibbled on exemplary arancini, stuffed with a putanesca-like mixture of sun-dried tomatoes, olives and capers, and velvety taramasalata served with chunks of burnished bread, and perky radishes with their peppery leaves. From the ‘vegetable patch’, the aubergine tahini with tomatoes and mint was rich while still being fresh, and the burnt leeks had been rendered to an almost purée softness then punctuated with the crunch of hazelnuts seasoned with salty pecorino. Rude not to try the signature cedar salmon, a fish that takes well to smoke, and when enjoyed with a side of the triple-cooked new potatoes, it felt like a classic combination brought right up to date. From the meat section the glazed confit of duck fell off the bone and, with a hint of star anise, fermented chilli sauce and coriander salad, felt more Asia than Med, not that we’re complaining. Not a dull note hit and, while we didn’t have room for the two desserts on offer, we’ll be back again for sure. cinderrestaurant.co.uk

Caia, Notting Hill

Rishabh Vir and Tim Lang aren’t new to the Notting Hill area, with restaurant/bar/lounge Fiend under their belt. But Caia brings something fresh – open-fire cooking and a knowing hand from chef Jessica Donovan. If the dimmed, relaxed space doesn’t keep you (the downstairs dining room feels like a living room with a record player and vinyl), the surprisingly complex flavours will. Rich flavours filter throughout from the grilled smoky potatoes with roast garlic, miso and parmesan, to the octopus with burnt pepper and ’nduja crumb. Just there for drinks? Head to the wine room with expertly curated bottles from Beth Brickenden. caia.london

Jacuzzi, West Kensington

Opening in January 2023, Jacuzzi will be the fourth London outpost from the Big Mamma Group. Spread over four floors, this decadent Italian mansion will be kitted out with a giant lemon tree, botanical mezzanine and even a disco bathroom. Luxury menu highlights will include truffle pasta served in a 4kg wheel of pecorino, a caviar and bottarga-topped pizzette and Valrhona chocolate fondue. bigmammagroup.com

Pasero, Tottenham

After moving to London and starting a series of supper clubs around Tottenham, Genevieve Sparrow has ventured into a bricks and mortar business with food led by head chef Pip MacDonald. As a morning-to-night venture, Pasero serves coffee and pastries, breakfasts, lunchtime sandwiches and small plates with wine in the evenings, as well as a deli shop to pick up fresh local bread and high-quality charcuterie, among other things. The menu changes with the seasons but keeps an overall focus on European cuisine, celebrating the flavours across the continent. pasero.uk

Kuro Eatery, Notting Hill

Kuro’s minimal and carefully lit décor – white walls, large white bar counter and blonde wood tables – is considered and striking. Led by chef Andrianos Poulis, the mainly Mediterranean-inspired menu uses locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Fish is showcased throughout the menu with smaller sharing plates of oysters; pork fat powder and apple; bream ceviche, fermented chilli and green apple; and more substantial spaghettoni, clams and bottarga. Don’t miss the flatbread, goat’s cheese and fermented hot honey, and the exceptional pork chop with chilli pork fat and aged soy sauce – order an extra portion of sourdough and olive oil butter (made in the recently opened Kuro Bakery nesrby) to mop up the delicious sauce, and enjoy a side of roasted potatoes, parmesan oil & chives and a sharp fennel and herb salad. Desserts include tarte tatin with more goat’s cheese and a burnt cheesecake with rosemary, berries and oats. The cocktail and wine menu includes a range of natural, organic and biodynamic options, too. kuro-london.com

Maria G’s, Kensington

Tucked away within a sleek new housing development in Kensington, Maria G’s is testament to chef Robin Gill’s love of Italy. He and executive chef Aaron Potter have created a menu of classics: perfectly cooked fish, such as line-caught pollock and sea bass crudo; pasta made daily; and delicate touches, such as freshly picked herbs in bar snacks like sage and anchovy fritti. All this, plus expertly made cocktails. Look out for the new Maria G’s – a lovely spot by the Thames, with an outdoor terrace featuring a retractable roof – opening in Fulham in November 2022. Its menu will include a special shellfish platter and sharing pans of pasta for the whole table. mariags.co.uk

Dorian, Notting Hill

Headed up by a team with personal ties to the Notting Hill area in which it resides – all of whom are plucked from institutions including the two- Michelin-starred Kitchen Table and Ikoyi, and three-Michelin-starred Core – Dorian’s ever- changing menu is a celebration of seasonal British produce, prepared with playful techniques that are sure to surprise and charm. Coupled with a cocktail menu created with foraged ingredients in mind, plus an extensive curated wine list that’s predominantly from France and Italy, and elegant décor, Dorian has all the makings of a mainstay in the London hospitality scene. dorianrestaurant.com

St Bart’s, Smithfield

New from the team behind Nest and Fenn, this 15-course Smithfield restaurant pays tribute to exceptional seasonal, artisan UK produce. The aim, says executive head chef, Johnnie Crowe, is to show respect for “the natural environment, the incredible produce that comes from it and everyone in the process”. Snacks of house-cured mangalitsa pork or oyster and pea with lovage granita precede dishes which, showcasing one or two prized ingredients, use progressively more interventionist techniques to platform them, from raw preparations to open-flame cooking. Expect foodies to flock. Dinner from £120pp; restaurant-stbarts.co.uk

Din Tai Fung at Centrepoint, Tottenham Court Road

Famed for its pork dumplings, Din Ta Fung has opened a third London branch (also in Covent Garden and Selfridges, Marble Arch) next to the bustling food hall arcade. This gleaming new space is focused around an open kitchen where, at counter seats, you can observe a team of committed dim sum chefs making its famous xia long bao – hot soup dumplings, made with precisely 18 folds. Try these steamed beauties with signature filling of minced pork, or pork mixed with chilli crab or truffle. Other menu highlights include the punchy cucumber in spicy sauce; wood ear mushrooms with ginger strips and vinegar dressing; crispy golden prawn pancake; and special noodle soup with braised beef. There’s a futuristic vibe with a grand, high-shine staircase, huge floor-to-ceiling windows, glossy dining bar and the occasional friendly robot whirring into action. dintaifung-uk.com

Lusin, Mayfair

Launched in Riyadh just over a decade ago, the Lusin group has opened its first restaurant in London, offering high-end Armenian cuisine – Eastern European and Lebanese grilled meats, shellfish and salads, flavoured with pomegranates, aubergines, nuts, herbs and spices. The interior is luxurious, the service attentive, the atmosphere warm. Start with muhammara, a red pepper purée with grated walnuts, or manti, a celebrated dish of meat dumplings with matzone yogurt and tomato sauce. (Try not to fill up on the tasty lavash flatbread.) Pick from several lobster dishes or the exceptional tiger prawns in tempura, served with pistachio pesto and paprika mayo. If you enjoy grilled meats, you’ll want to sample the signature: spiced skewers of lamb and chicken, grilled over charcoal and served with homemade cherry sauce (the cherries are from Armenia, bringing sweet, salty and sour flavours). Vegetarians are well served with salads of aubergine, red pepper and chechil cheese, pilaf with black truffle or lentil koftas. If you have room, finish with honey cake, a pomegranate molasses eclair or rose ice cream with cotton candy. One last tip: Armenian wines, though little-known in the UK, are a revelation (the oldest winery on the planet was discovered in a cave there). Try the subtle white Voskevaz Urzana, Aragatsotn, or the deeply satisfying red Voskevaz Areni Noir, Vayots Dzor. lusinrestaurant.com/mayfair

Piazza, Royal Opera House

Piazza at the Royal Opera House, the restaurant and terrace housed within one of London’s most iconic buildings – overlooking what was once the city’s most famous fruit, vegetable and flower market, Covent Garden – has relaunched with a modern makeover, coinciding with a reinvigorated menu offering seasonal, modern British dishes and aiming to be every bit as breathtaking as the performances taking place within. Dishes include starters such as London burrata with heritage beetroot, mains including Cornish cod with mussels and pumpkin, and sharing dishes such as Belted Galloway ox cheek pie with bone marrow mash. roh.org.uk

Mambow, Market Peckham

The latest from Michelin-trained chef Abby Lee, Mambow is a modern Malaysian restaurant tucked in the corner of Market Peckham. A polished yet casual complex where you’ll also find south-east favourites Forza Wine and ramen joint Tonkotsu, rows of open kitchens frame the low-lit communal space, furnished with table-counter seating and high tables for walk-ins and reservations. Mambow’s compact menu focuses on Nyonya (Chinese-Malaysian) dishes, where fragrant small plates teeming with heat take centre stage. Wine is given equal importance, thanks to a menu of natural wines curated by Les Caves de Pyrene. The starter of crunchy Nyonya pickles is a must-order, as is the lor bak: juicy pork and prawn encased in crispy, deep-fried bean curd clusters and served with a lip-smacking, jammy chilli vinegar. For mains, there’s the earthy kick of the fish curry, soaked up by fluffy turmeric rice, while the fragrant jackfruit curry – the menu’s vegetarian option – makes a creamier, cooler alternative. The menu’s dessert, a palate-cleansing pandan jelly cendol topped with red beans (a south-east Asian iced dessert), is the perfect antidote to the fierier flavours of the savoury dishes. mambow.co.uk

Tatale, Southwark

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa’s pan-African story-telling concept at The Africa Centre

The mission of Akwasi Brenya-Mensa’s new restaurant is to tell stories through food. The Africa Centre provides a vibrant backdrop, adorned in hand-woven Ghanaian kente cloth fabrics and African art, while Akwasi stands at the pass to add finishing touches to his succinct selection of creative pan-African dishes. Crisp ackee croquettes contain creamy, zingy centres, while buttermilk fried chicken wings are coated in peanut-based chichinga spicing and served with lip-smacking Ghanaian chilli oil. The red red black eyed bean stew is a comforting favourite from Akwasi’s childhood; a perfectly riotous amalgamation of textures and subtle spicing – creamy black eyed beans, fermented locust beans, tart pickled onions, crushed plantain chips and lemon balm drops, topped with a whole caramelised plantain to break into the stew. The most unique dish on the menu is the omo tuo, a perfect cylinder of mashed rice topped with black and white sesame seeds in a rich, silky moat of groundnut soup laced with parsley oil.

Chin chin is a favourite sweet snack in West Africa, that makes its way into dessert as a crumbly topping to a deconstructed apple cheesecake, that we recommend to share. Finish (or start) with a nectar negroni, that uses Bayab burnt orange and rose gin for a sweet and floral twist on the classic. tataleandco.com

Sudu, Queen’s Park

Malaysian restaurant originator, Satay House, branches out with a more casual concept in north-west London. Tucked away in a parade of local shops, Sudu styles itself on a modern kopitiam cafe of South-East Asia, serving a wide range of Malaysian hawker stall inspired noodle and rice dishes, curries, and salads. Everything we tried was generously portioned – the beef rendang was cooked slowly until pull-apart tender, rich from reduced coconut milk and fragrant from lots of lemongrass. The classic Malay frilly fried egg-topped rice dish, nasi goreng kampung (with prawns) lacked a little spice but that was soon put right with a side of the in-house sambal belcan (chilli dip). Since we visited, the layout of the menu has changed a little and is now easier to navigate but all the big hitters including the puffy pull-apart roti canai with a silky dhal are on there and, true to the kopitiam format, they are serving very reasonably priced Malaysian breakfast options until 4pm. Lucky people of Queen’s Park. 020 7624 3829

Block Soho, Soho

Block Soho is a new kid on the block recently opening on the intimate St Anne’s Court in the heart of Soho. Billed as a “reimagined chophouse for a new generation”, there is unsurprisingly a focus on quality cuts of meat cooked over coal. However, equal attention has been paid to the seafood and shellfish offerings. Expect dishes such as smoked pulled pork with sourdough toast and apple gravy, swordfish chop with samphire butter and fresh shellfish platters, as well as classic steaks sold by weight. There will also be Sunday roasts and a breakfast menu with a “hangover” burger, as well as a daily “Cocktails & Croquettes” happy hour. With its industrial décor, an abundant cocktail menu and a wine list from small producers, Block Soho is looking to make its mark in the heart of the city, and bring a bit of fun to tradition. blocksoho.com

Bottle + Rye, Brixton

This intimate wine bar and restaurant from Robin and Sarah Gill brings a slice of European café culture to Market Row in Brixton Village. The team behind Sorella, Bermondsey Larder, Darby’s and Rye by the Water took the classic Parisian bistro as their starting point for the interiors, dominated by an elegant marble, brass and walnut bar. Nab a seat here to watch the kitchen and bar team whip up cocktails and plate dishes.

A menu of simple, deftly executed Gallic classics delivers. Succulent, well-seasoned pig’s head brawn terrine comes with cornichons, delicate rings of pickled onion and hunks of sourdough, and a luscious dollop of creamy smoked eel brandade is served with Pink Fir crisps for scooping. Veggie dishes also shine – especially summery pea and broad bean ragu and a salad of green beans and leeks with crunchy hazelnut praline. Don’t miss out on dessert – a beautifully made blackcurrant and fig leaf choux éclair on our visit.

A mostly European list of minimal intervention wines includes plenty by the glass (try Judith Beck’s delicious Zweigelt and Blaufrankisch rosé) as well as natural ciders from the likes of Little Pomona, Brixton Brewery beers and a succinct cocktail list including a peach and jasmine americano. bottleandrye.com

Cavita, Marylebone

Cavita, Adriana Cavita’s debut after a stint at powerhouses including Spain’s El Bulli and a successful pop-up at The Dorchester, is London’s newest, most vibrant Mexican offering. The gorgeous space on Wigmore Street is warm and inviting, with food that fills the belly as well as the soul – think pig’s head tamal wrapped in charred collard greens; mole verde with wood-grilled, herb-fed chicken; and pan de elote with cajita, a sweet cornbread topped with a goat’s milk caramel. Cocktails are inventive, with a secret bar below offering small-batch artisanal mezcal, tequila and the opportunity to learn more about Mexican culture. cavitarestaurant.com

Bubala, Soho

The second spot from Marc Summers (Berber & Q) and Helen Graham (Palomar) is decked out in the same earthy-chic style as the original Spitalfields restaurant. Gather round the table at the back to get a slice of action from the open kitchen and peruse jars of ferments and infusions that make their way into dishes and cocktails. Peanut-infused bourbon is stirred with chocolate bitters for a warming old fashioned, blood orange syrup is shaken up with tequila in a rose petal and Persian salt-rimmed margarita, and citrus syrups are topped up with sparkling water and fresh herbs in the non-alcoholic gazoz options.

To start, order fresh laffa flatbread to dip into silky baba ganoush, followed by charcoaled leek swirl skewers and corn ribs, slathered in a punchy chipotle, Aleppo chilli, black garlic and cumin sauce. Lip-smacking mains include buttery hispi cabbage coated in a dried orange, nori and sesame crumb, and deep-fried, brined cauliflower served with caramelised spiced spinach bkeila. Potato latkes are given a modern twist, pressed with garlic butter into stacks and fried to order, and fresh vesuvio tomatoes and mango are soaked in a sweet and tangy tamarind and date syrup dressing. Finish with coconut and tahini fudge, subtly laced with blood orange and coated in crackly sesame seeds. bubala.co.uk/soho

Honey & Co, Bloomsbury

Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich have created their own foodie tribe since opening the original Honey & Co in 2012. They recently had to move their much-loved Middle Eastern restaurant to a bright corner space on Bloomsbury’s Lamb’s Conduit Street, also home to La Fromagerie, Ciao Bella and Noble Rot. The latter provides the new restaurant with the likes of light and lemony Greek Retsina, fresh and piney Palestinian Dabouki and mountain herb-filled Galilean red. Start with the meze spread and try savoury madeleine-style halloumi bakes laced with black sesame, honey and mint, hummus topped with crisp chickpeas, and peach salad with grilled goat’s cheese, almonds and orange blossom dressing. Mains include slow-cooked lamb shoulder on crushed peas, topped with feta and an urfa butter dressing. Hake and smoked haddock are lifted with dill and caper sauce and baked in crisp filo pastry in the iconic fish pastilla. Speaking of iconic, save room for the signature feta and honey cheesecake: thick, tangy and smooth cheesecake cream sits on a crunchy Kadaif pastry nest for the perfect finish. Buy a bag of tahini and preserved lemon cookies from the shelf to take away for the next day. honeyandco.co.uk

Lisboeta, Fitzrovia

Lisbon-born Nuno Mendes’s latest culinary venture is Lisboeta, which means ‘a person from Lisbon’. Nuno is famous for his ground-breaking restaurant Viajante, and Lisboeta is a return to his roots where an all-day snack menu is a homage to ‘salgados’ (salty, savoury snacks) and ‘petiscos’ (little plates of this or that) culture. Both are most commonly eaten in the late afternoon accompanied by a cold beer or glass of vinho verde. Other dishes are served family-style as they would be in the tascas of Portugal. Try Nuno’s recipe for Portuguese pão de ló cake here. lisboeta.co.uk

BiBi, Mayfair

Head chef Chet Sharma’s selection menu is the must-try at his intimate Mayfair restaurant, comprising a dozen sharing plates using produce from the UK and India created with sustainability at its core. Formerly development chef of the JKS group (Gymkhana, Trishna, Brigadiers, etc), Sharma’s BiBi – an affectionate term for a grandmother in parts of India – is the realisation of his dream to open his own restaurant. To snack on, tangy Wookey Hole cheese papads have a melting yet crunchy texture; creamy Carlingford oyster pachadi is a refreshing segue to sweet, spicy, salty and sour chaats, including nashpati bhel – grains topped with a crunchy frozen pear granita – and Raw Belted Galloway beef pepper fry, hot with lots of black pepper. From the counter, marvel at the theatre of chefs grilling on the sigree: aged Swaledale lamb chops, as soft as butter, with a subtle smokiness. And our star among many stars, Sharmaji’s Lahori chicken: gorgeously tender chicken breast with a delicate creamy sauce made with whey that has been reduced to the point of caramelisation and then mixed with ground cashews and spices. Then finish with choc-ice-on-a-stick-style kulfis. bibirestaurants.com

Apricity, Mayfair

Unlike so many box-ready restaurants, chef-owner Chantelle Nicholson wanted Apricity to be “not just sustainable but restorative, a closed-loop of use and re-use”. It’s an aim that requires effort – foraging nettles and hazelnuts in urban London, designing zero-waste cocktails, using up-cycled and repurposed furniture – and imaginative flexibility. Day to day, chef Eve Seemann executes dishes such as Cornish mackerel and Shetland mussels with sambal butter and pickled pear, or crispy sprouts with spent-beer vinegar and rosemary. Meanwhile, Chantelle, who first made her name at Tredwells, manages green energy issues, waste-minimal menu planning or gluts of hyper-seasonal produce from suppliers. Many of these hand-picked small producers practise “regenerative farming”, a buzz-term for traditional techniques that nurture diverse, natural landscapes and improve soil health. There’s no discretionary service charge to ensure staff are paid a reliable, set wage: “I want the guys to feel secure and rewarded.” apricityrestaurant.com

Roti King, Battersea

North London institution, Roti King, has finally opened across the River Thames to bring its famous Malaysian wares to the people of south London. Set in the new Battersea Power Station development, Circus West Village, the new Roti King brings with it all of the classics that have made it so successful. Fragrant nasi lemak, served with crisp fried chicken and a sambal stuffed full of chillies and shrimp paste, laksas with slippery noodles, nasi goreng and beef rendang made with the most incredible and fragrant curry pastes.

The rotis are as good as ever, crisp and flaky; we had the fish kari served alongside. Deep-fried fish pieces in a rich but light curry, with crisp roti for mopping, were sensational.

Another favourite was char kuey teow – stir-fried flat rice noodles with prawns and chicken, deeply savoury from kecap manis and that smoky essence of great wok cooking. The kangkong belacan, or morning glory, cooked in shrimp paste and sambal was the perfect accompaniment – veg with a nice bite that’s wrapped in the funkiest savoury sauce. rotiking.com

Caravel, Islington

Caravel, meaning a small, light Spanish ship, is in a converted barge on Regent’s Canal near Angel in London. Restored by brothers Fin and Lorcan Spiteri, it features an open kitchen, bar and space for 40 diners. The menu celebrates slow cooking with braises and homemade pasta, as well as influences from their childhood, including prawn toast with chilli jam, pressed lamb shoulder with courgettes and tangy green herb sauce and almond tart topped with caramelised bananas. Plus, there are excellent cocktails (think blood orange margaritas, rhubarb negronis and hibiscus and ginger kombucha fizz) and a compact wine list. thestudiokitchen.co.uk

ACME Fire Cult, Dalston

Andrew Clarke and Daniel Watkins put the spotlight on vegetables in their live-fire joint at Dalston’s 40FT Brewery. Start by devouring umami-rich slices of marmite Ararat flatbread, blanketed in pecorino cheese. Vegetarian highlights include coal-roast leeks, that fall apart onto pistachio romesco, huge, herb-dressed cuore del vesuvio tomatoes on a bed of vibrant green Goddess sauce, and cauliflower slathered in spiced butter and served with umbrian lentils and pickled jalapeños. Pair with a meat sharing dishes, such as the doorstop of succulent smoked pork collar, charred at the edges into a blackened knobbly crust, served with charred onions and mustard sauce. Finish with rich hazelnut chocolate ganache topped with hazelnuts and beer molasses. Beer by-products feature in ferments and hot sauces, and 10 beers are available on tap, including a lager brewed with ancho chillies. acmefirecult.com

Lahpet West End, Covent Garden

From market stall to big, buzzy restaurant, Lahpet brings Burmese food to central London

Lahpet West End is set over two floors, with an outdoor mezzanine overlooking a courtyard. Fragrant from cardamon and turmeric, and fresh with lemongrass and coriander, this is one of the few places in the UK to champion the food of Myanmar. The menu is split into small and large plates, bowls and sides which can all be shared or enjoyed as more conventional courses. Cocktails are twists on the classics and the kumquat spritz uplifted a glass of prosecco with orange bitters, lime leaf and kumquat juice. Different fritters are made out of split peas, shan tofu and sweetcorn, and come with a tamarind dip. The grilled chicken thigh and tiger prawn skewers were plump, smoky and worked well with the must-try tea leaf salad – a masterclass in crisp and fermented ingredient layering. The fish noodle soup was packed with seafood, and aubergines are ingeniously served whole and stuffed with chilli, coriander and crunchy fried shallots. We wanted to be left with the flavours of the savoury food so we didn’t order anything sweet but the table next to us raved about the banana parfait with ginger crumble. lahpet.co.uk

Madhu’s Brasserie, Richmond

Neighbourhood brasserie serving contemporary Indian dishes

Madhu’s contemporary Indian restaurant has expanded from central London’s Harvey Nichols to a smart neighbourhood setting in Richmond. The glass-fronted brasserie is full of cosy booths as well a bar overlooking an impressive tandoor oven and robata grill, where you can spy on an array of beautiful looking food before you order.

Presentation is excellent, with food served in copper dishes with an array of interesting garnishes. For a very moreish appetiser try the palak patta chaat – British samphire and battered spinach leaves with chilli, turmeric, fresh coriander, yogurt and taramind, or the succulent robata chops that are marinated in aromatic spices and can be cut with a butter knife. Other highlights included the king prawns cooked in a creamy coconut curry with ginger, mustard seeds and curry leaves. There’s also vegetarian and vegan thalis on offer, which looked very generous when coming out of the kitchen. Finish off with a cooling badam kulfi – Indian ice cream made with clotted cream and almonds for a very satisfying end to the meal. madhusbrasserie.com

Yeni, Soho

London outpost of an Istanbul institute serving wood-fired modern Turkish food

With most dishes at Yeni given the funk of fermentation or seasoned with smoke, this is food that’s big on flavour but handled with enough respect to let the quality of the ingredients shine. The open fire kitchen is centre stage in the tall-ceilinged room, start with a G and house-made T (tonic meets kombucha) then it’s all about choosing sharing plates for the table or letting the chef choose for you with a daily changing tasting menu. About half the menu is creatively vegetarian – beetroot is almost sticky from being slow braised in olive oil then punctuated with sour cherries, salty galomizithra cheese and a crunch of hazelnuts. Choose a filling of either beef or dried aubergine for the Turkish manti dumplings which come in a broth made so complex and creamy from using double-fermented yogurt that you’ll be ordering more wood-fired puffy tava bread to mop the bowl clean with. yeni.london

Dai Chi, Soho

This unique restaurant in Soho is slick, with comfy leather seats and nods to Japanese ryokan furnishings, such as bonsai, lantern-style lighting, plenty of dark wood and floor-to-ceiling prints of entrances to Japanese izakayas.

Cocktails at the team’s original Dalston restaurant Angelina are outstanding, and this spot doesn’t disappoint. Choose from highball-style drinks including Shoga Enlightenment with tart yuzu sake and lemongrass syrup, or a salty pear and ginger shrub with smoky mezcal. There’s also a tsukemono martini with sake and pickled carrot, and Japanese gin shines in the negroni-style Ponzi Scheme.

The six-course omakase menu is a succession of sublime ‘kushikatsu’ skewers and small bites. Things kick off with roti tacos topped with tobiko tuna tartare and raw Hamachi tuna with truffle soy. Deep-fried skewers are inventive, including flavours like bitter shiso leaf, black ibérico tomatoes, aged rib-eye steak and king trumpet mushrooms, the latter topped with fresh carabineiro prawns and spicy ‘nduja sauce. Other highlights include succulent karaage chicken, butterflied cod and sweet heritage tomatoes doused in 20-year-old balsamic, with matcha panna cotta with a burnt white chocolate crumb to finish. daichi.london

Walter’s, West Dulwich

A neighbourhood restaurant and bar in SE London from the team behind The Oystermen.

Named after Walter Hathaway, the master milliner and costumier who first owned the site, Walter’s certainly has a sense of occasion. Rob Hampton and Matt Lovell, responsible for Covent Garden’s seafood bar and kitchen, The Oystermen, wanted somewhere that locals could come to meet, eat and drink throughout the day as well as a destination for visitors new to West Dulwich. The large central bar has an extensive drinks menu with a focus on English wine in particular. For dining, a range of British-inspired classics deep in flavour are showcased, led by chef Khalid Hassan. These begin with snacks of smoked cod roe mousse, truffle and mushroom arancini, and smoked aubergine and sesame dip. Starters range from bloody mary crab salad to peanut glazed chicken salad with bang sauce, and tempura cauliflower. Stand-out main courses are the roasted lamb rump with cannellini bean ragout, and an eight-hour braised ox cheek with hickory smoked mash that was wonderfully tender with a gravy as deep as chocolate. Plans are in place for a private dining room for 12 in the wine cellar. waltersdulwich.co.uk

Fallow, St James’s

Sustainability-forward restaurant moves to a permanent site in Piccadilly

After 18 months at Heddon Street, ex Dinner by Heston chefs Jack Croft and Will Murray have moved their sustainable-focused restaurant down the road to St James’s. There’s a buzz from friends and colleagues catching up on tables beneath suspended planters of dried flowers, and chefs slicing, sizzling and charring ingredients in the large open kitchen. Beetroot lends the jasmine winter highball its vibrant pink hue in the colder months, while frozen margaritas make the perfect summer pairing to the iconic kombu-seasoned corn ribs. A rich, smooth swirl of mushroom parfait is topped with shiitake and grey oyster mushrooms, grown on-site above the kitchen, frills of fried cabbage and pieces of smoked venison and beef sit atop wood-fired flatbreads, and layers of potatoes are pressed together to create crispy stacks of boulangère potatoes. Ingredients otherwise destined for waste are elevated into exquisite dishes such as the large cod’s head soaked in pools of sriracha butter, served with spoons to seek out meaty pieces. This ethos continues through to desserts, which are worth squeezing in, with coffee-waste ice cream balancing a rich Pump Street chocolate ganache and surplus whey transformed into the silkiest caramelised tart. fallowrestaurant.com

Sarap, Mayfair

Filipino chef serves modern twists on classics in slick Heddon Street restaurant

After stints in Michelin-starred restaurants and his own supper clubs, Filipino chef Ferdinand “Budgie” Montoya serves slow-roasted lechon pork, rice bowls and pulutan snacks from a nook in Brixton Market. His new restaurant residency at 10 Heddon Street is a slicker, smarter affair, complete with a statement concrete bar (serving unique cocktails such as a delicate rose and hibiscus-infused rum spritz), booths that glide beneath low lighting, and a mossy living wall past the large open kitchen.

Modern twists on Filipino classics include the ‘bistek’ – perfectly pink aged rump cap served with a bright calamansi and soy jus and charred leeks; crunchy, umami-rich charred hispi cabbage slathered in traditional bagoong fermented shrimp paste; and ceviche-like monkfish escabeche doused in a spicy coconut vinegar, calamansi juice and chilli marinade, with tiny spheres of cucumber and sweet and sour red pepper sauce. The highlight is pork trotter stuffed with a soy, ginger and pork stock-laced adobo rice, or, if you’re in a group, order the whole suckling pig ahead for a lemongrass and truffle-stuffed feast. There’s a savoury edge to the dense cassava cheesecake for dessert, lifted with sweet macapuno cream and pandan syrup. saraplondon.com

Le Petit Beef Bar, Chelsea

It’s a dilemma best solved by going with a ravenous dining companion or, better still, two: whether to start with the much-Instagrammed croque sando (four perfect toasted squares filled with dry-aged beef ribeye and mozzarella around a pool of its signature buttery, herby, truffle sauce); the KFC where chicken is deep-fried in kobe fat, or rock corn tempura with black pepper mayo. Because you’ll definitely want them all. The London outpost of Le Beef (it has homes in the world’s smartest cities) bustles with Chelsea locals who love its comfortable booths, flattering lighting and soft red wines. The menu is equally luxe, peppered with kobe and wagyu of top-class pedigree, sourced from Ireland, Holland, USA and Japan, and in guises ranging from the brisket in a bao to bolognese with pappardelle. For drama choose the miso black beef which arrives, in all its smoky glory, with truffle and parmesan fries. The dessert menu is satisfyingly short: French toast brioche or soft-serve ice cream, served in a big bowl for sharing, with fruit, toffee and chocolate sauces. The lunch menu at £28, including steak frites and a starter, is a steal. lepetit.beefbar.com

Manteca, Shoreditch

Chefs Chris Leach and David Carter opened Manteca’s first permanent home on Curtain Road, Shoreditch, in November last year to rave reviews. Inspired by Chris’s travels through Italy, the focus is on nose-to-tail Italian cooking, with hand-rolled pasta, house-made sal

ami, seasonal vegetables and wood-fired breads at the forefront. Expect hearty, knockout dishes including puffy clam flatbreads, a rich pig skin ragu, and rigatoni with a silky kale sauce served in a light, airy setting. There’s a carefully honed wine menu with classic bottles and bolder ‘down the rabbit hole’ wines, and an amari-focussed cocktail list making the most of the Italian herbal liqueur, featuring not-to-be-missed house-made amaro. mantecarestaurant.co.uk

Ekstedt, Great Scotland Yard

Tables are like gold dust at the leading Swedish chef’s new London outpost. Niklas Ekstedt’s tasting menus (three or seven courses) team British produce such as hay-smoked mallard, Cornish oysters and Sussex truffle with traditional Nordic ingredients including pine, venison and lingonberries. A wood-fired oven and open flame give dishes a delicious smokiness and create both warmth and theatre. ekstedtattheyard.com

Carmel, Queen’s Park

Josh Katz brings his sophisticated eastern Mediterranean cooking West

Josh Katz’s second London restaurant is nestled beside other neighbourhood joints in a converted stable on cobbled Lonsdale Road. Low lighting and mismatched candlesticks cast a glow across the eclectic, cosy dining space; a brushed coral banquette clutches a corner, stools line a white tiled counter bar, and a large wooden table glides down the centre. There are plants aplenty; suspended from the ceiling, in pots behind the bar and hanging over the pass of the open kitchen where Josh and his team work the tabun oven and grills to create sophisticated eastern Mediterranean dishes.

Scoop up thick, tahini-rich hummus alongside pillowy, chewy sourdough flatbreads topped with the likes of spiced lamb with Aleppo chilli and sumac yogurt, and wild mushroom with crème fraîche, s’chug and manouri cheese. Grilled harissa prawns are slathered in garlic and ‘nduja with a cooling courgette tzatziki, melting turmeric-roasted cauliflower is jewelled with pomegranate and walnuts, and charred, slow-grilled Urfa chilli chicken sits on a wedge of sourdough soaked in molasses-rich juices and caramelised onions. A statement wine rack showcases low-intervention bottles from Jerez, Sicily and beyond. Or the negroni bianchi has a luminous hue from the zesty gentian liqueur, while the sazaraki is spiked with arak for an eastern twist. carmelrestaurant.co.uk

Manthan, Mayfair

Quality Indian street food in a romantic setting

With a pedigree like chef Rohit Ghai’s, expectations of the food at his new Mayfair restaurant are high – and it doesn’t disappoint. Rohit led the kitchens at Gymkhana and Trishna before opening his first venue, Kutir, in Chelsea. At Manthan – the Hindi word meaning to churn and reflect – Rohit takes inspiration from his mother’s cooking and the street food of India. The Maddox Street dining room is long and wood-panelled, adorned with beautiful paintings of exotic flowers. Even at lunchtime it feels romantic, and the sharing dishes reflect that vibe. If you’re here for the first time, have an overview experience and choose two dishes from the Gali ka khana (street food) section, one from Rassedar (curries), one from Chapata Chops & Tikka, plus a couple of sides. To start, ghati masala prawns are plump and tender, coated with sesame, peanut and coconut for a satisfying crispy crunch. Jackfruit tacos are a revelation – almost meaty in texture, stuffed into fluffy rice lentil pancakes with southern spice and chutney. Fall-off-the-bone lamb ossobuco sits in a silky, satirsfying sauce flavoured with jaffa spices and curry leaf, while sarson chicken, tangy and hot with mustard and chilli, is as soft as butter. If you have room for dessert, opt for the Classic Trip of sweet laddoo, sticky gulab jamun and creamy srikhand. manthanmayfair.co.uk

Kudu Grill, Nunhead

Open-fire South African cooking and smoky cocktails

The latest in the mini London family-run south African empire, in a converted Truman’s boozer in Nunhead, focuses on braai-style open-fire cooking over South African coals. Elegant dark green velvet booths hug exposed brick walls adorned with vintage mirrors, and four burnt orange stools at the counter bar provide opportunity to watch chefs caress meat and veg with flames and shake up smoky cocktails. Try the smoky strawberry-infused bourbon negroni and a zippy, chilli-infused tequila margarita in a chilli salt-rimmed coupe. Share pillowy potato flatbreads with slivers of lardo, zingy chimichurri and fermented garlic. Nibble knobbly pork tails coated in sweet honey mustard. Plump, in-shell prawns are slathered in creamy peri peri and harissa beef tartare is topped with crispy onion rings and zhoug. For main, perfectly pink slices of pork chop are accompanied with south Africa’s iconic sweet and tangy BBQ monkey gland sauce. Both potato dishes are must-orders: a small cast iron pot keeps the creamy chicken-skin-topped smoked potato warm, while crunchy beef fat fingerlings encase piping hot fluffy centres. For pudding, the mint chocolate crémeux with whipped dulce de leche cream and a delicate sable biscuit is a perfect after-dinner tart. kuducollective.com

Brutto, Farringdon

A Florentine trattoria with classic dishes for sharing

Refreshingly, this new Tuscan-Florentine restaurant isn’t one that values style over substance. Recently opened by Polpo’s Russell Norman, the relaxed, no-frills interior is reminiscent of more old-school Italian establishments, with red gingham tablecloths, walls lined with framed pictures and a wine menu that’s modestly stapled together, emphasising good Tuscan bottles. The menu is particularly good for sharing, with four small pasta plates that include a delicate rabbit pappardelle, and tagliatelle with a nostalgically rich, meaty ragu-style sauce. Start with the deep-fried dough ball ‘cuddles’ antipasti, paired well with thin slices of salty prosciutto and creamy stracchino. The mains, or secondi, are quite beef-focused, with a blackboard of perfectly cooked T-bone steaks to be ordered per 100g, and a hearty Tuscan beef shin stew. Alternatively, you can try the juicy pork and fennel sausages with lentils and a big dollop of dijon mustard. Leave room for a slice of the light, layered apple tart, or the ‘ugly but good’ cookies – these crisp hazelnut meringues originate from Tuscany, served here with smooth vanilla ice cream. Despite ‘brutto’ translating to ‘ugly’ in Italian, the food here is far from it. It’s simple, but it proves that good food doesn’t have to be stylish. msha.ke/brutto

The Seafood Bar, Soho

Celebrated Amsterdam seafood restaurant arrives in London

Already a raging success in the Netherlands because of its commitment to serving quality, sustainably sourced seafood at a reasonable price, this is the first international branch to open in London on Dean Street, Soho. The restaurant occupies the ground floor of a Georgian townhouse and the grand dimensions, pale wood and white interior and high ceilings give the space a luxurious but airy feel. The menu is comprehensive with several different sections covering hot and cold starters, crustaceans, oysters, fruit de mer platters, mussels, mixed seafood grills, caviar and even fish and chips. We almost go for the full bells-and-whistles giant double-decker fruit de mer platter that every table seems to be ordering, but our waiter after a hunger check-in advises a smaller platter, plus a couple of hot starters, which are both winners; sweet, juicy clams in a delicate wine and garlic sauce, and plump creamy, gratinated scallops in the shell. Our fruit de mer platter is a shellfish-lover’s dream with some more unusual offerings such as razor clams, periwinkles and whole brown shrimp alongside mussels, cockles, clams, prawns, crab, seaweed salad and oysters. Everything is served simply on ice with lemon and mayo allowing the freshness and quality of the seafood to shine through – a perfect pairing with a crisp glass of Grüner Veltliner. theseafoodbar.com

Chourangi, Marble Arch

Buzzy Calcutta-inspired restaurant next to Marble Arch

Named after the district of Calcutta (as the owners refer to the city we now call Kolkata) and translating as ‘crossroads’, the food at Chouranghi is a curation of ‘unexplored’ surprises from the British, Dutch, Armenian, French, Portuguese and Chinese who have influenced its cuisine. There are a lot of high-end Indian restaurants in London, each with its own ‘well, that was worth the money/must go back again’ dish. At this bright and vibrant open-plan venue, where you can watch the theatre of the chefs at work from the street, it’s the black dal. Simmered overnight until the urad lentils break down, then finished with spices and butter, it’s an unctuous, creamy, perfectly spiced bowl of deliciousness. In the hands of Indian restaurateur Anjan Chatterjee and Aditya Ghosh, the dishes are simple yet intricately flavoured. Kamal Kakdi Chaat is a creamy, crunchy concoction with a fiery hit of sweet chilli-soy-jaggery. Nizami Makai Tikka, cooked with soft cheese, has an aromatic finish from aamada (mango ginger). Chingri Cutlets (beaten-out breaded prawns) are dense and ‘meaty’ while another star is blistering Paanch Phoran, Welsh rack of lamb seasoned with ‘Calcutta five-spice’. And have you heard of Bhapa Hilsa – Calcutta’s queen of fish? Think white salmon – soft, oily and flake-apart. chourangi.co.uk

Hackney Coterie, Hackney

Anthony Lyon, owner of Crouch End’s nose-to-fin restaurant, Lyon’s, has teamed up with sommelier Kelvin McCabe to open this minimal-waste brasserie in Hackney. Orange banquettes glide beneath vibrant artwork from street-artist friends, Panic and Wafa. Exposed brick provides a backdrop to the contemporary bar lined low-intervention wines (try the unique skin-contact Zibibbo for a citrusy, aromatic pairing). The white negroni is fragrant and bitter, while the Hackney spritz is a complex and refreshing take on the classic, infusing chamomile tea, clarified apple cordial and wasabi and apple sparkling wine. Highlights of the sharing plates include a mackerel fillet in an umami-rich mirin-Marmite glaze with pickled cucumbers, and a trio of crisp-layered confit potato stacks coated in Szechuan seasoning with black tea mayo. Our pick of the generous sharing mains is a dry-aged soy salmon steak, formed of two fillets of perfectly pink salmon with a lively sambal salad to boot. To finish, hot filo apple tart encases chunks of Bramley apple in a beurre noisette caramel sauce, topped with honeycomb-like pieces of hazelnut and koji butter. hackneycoterie.net

Royale, Bethnal Green

East London’s own Provençal rotisserie joint

Whatever the London weather, this Provençal-inspired restaurant from the team at Leroy under head chef Lucy Timm offers ‘cosy’ inside (bookable) or ‘sunny’ outside (take your chances) equally well. Set within the East London Liquor Company, cocktails come from its bar, while the wine list is of course French. Starters cycle through familiar and less so dishes including panisses (chickpea fries) served with aïoli, anchovies with Piquillo pepper and pecorino, and a memorable white bean dip complete with a pack of Bonilla crisps. You could easily make a meal of these small plates and return another day for the crisp skinned rotisserie Anjou chicken flavoured with herbes de Provence served with the dripping potatoes cooked below it. There was also a roasted lemon sole with brown butter and capers main course on the board the day we visited. Desserts include blackberry and almond tart or chocolate ganache with crème anglaise – a fitting end. royalelondon.com

The Engine Rooms, East Finchley

A hidden gem combining classic cars with revved-up all-day dining

There’s a hidden gem on the Great North Road and it’s called The Engine Rooms – a dining experience that combines classic cars with contemporary cooking. The entrance takes you into a showroom of vehicles of desire that would have any petrolhead drooling but it’s the food that takes the chequered flag: it is a revelation. The concept is the brainchild of Paul Michaels, owner of Hexagon, one of the best known classic car dealers in Europe. It marries marvellous motors with modern art and Med-inspired all-day dining overseen by head chef James Harrison, using seasonal, mostly British ingredients. Start with burrata – a creamy globe of unctuous cheese, with grilled plums, chicory, dukkha spice, plum and mint; or grey mullet ceviche with confit tomato dressing and cured egg yolk. Mains are so beautifully plated they could be sit alongside the art on the walls: robata grilled monkfish tail, meaty and magnificent (and nigh on impossible to cook at home) is glazed in miso and soy with samphire; giant king prawns are perfectly pink, charcoal smoky with roasted nori and yuzu cultured butter. Most dazzling of the desserts is the gin & tonic cheesecake: special enough, but made spectacular by minted Makrut lime sorbet. Delightful. theenginerooms.co.uk

Korean Dinner Party, Soho

Moreish snacks and creative cocktails are the highlight of this Korean-inspired Soho restaurant

Head to the top of Kingly Court in Soho to discover this this lively opening inspired by Korean flavours and LA’s Mexican food scene, with menus designed by prolific chef duo Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng of Tata Eatery, and craft sake from London’s only sake brewery, Peckham’s Kanpai. Inside, expect stripped-back interiors with concrete walls, neon lighting and Korean wall art. An eclectic menu covers everything from Korean corn dogs to tacos and kimchi pancakes. There are larger dishes on offer – go for the Korean tacos with 48-hour slow-cooked beef short rib, ssamjang, slae and homemade wrappers – but it’s the sharing snacks and cocktails that especially impress. Bacon mochi, fudgy chewy rice cakes wrapped in caramelised bacon with gochujang caramel are succulently umami, while ‘chikin’ turns out to be a mound of tender nuggets and rice sticks decadently blanketed in garlic cream and parmesan. The drinks list features fresh twists on classic drinks, such as a plum Americano made with Korean plum wine and Kanpai umeshu. We tried the pleasingly fiery Michelada Boilermaker – spiced Korean beer served with a shot of sake alongside – and the sultry and silky burnt rice old fashioned to finish. koreandinnerparty.com

Sessions Arts Club, Farringdon

Italian inspired small plates in arty surroundings

If you like to experiment, share and discover new ingredients and flavours, this is your dream menu. Chef Florence knight (formerly of Polpo) has created something very unique, with Italian-inspired small plates and mains that read very simply but are put together in such a way as to surprise and delight. Friggitelli (charred green peppers served with puréed cannellini beans lightened with citrus) and hearty pork belly, fennel and orange packs a punch. Our stand-out dishes were a fragrant, rich saffron and tomato tart, and eel, potato, crème fraîche and roe – a slab of thinly layered potato that’s both soft and crunchy, with the fish adding a subtle saltiness. The room is an easy place to lose an afternoon or evening with a high ceiling, distressed walls, comfortable booths and a mezzanine floor with outdoor bar. sessionsartsclub.com

Kalimera, Crouch End

Street-food favourite gets a permanent home in North London

Télémaque Argyriou has been sharing his modern Greek cooking from a food truck since 2015, but this year sees the first permanent site in Crouch End. The space is cosy, but fresh white tiles with accents of sunshine yellow give a breezy atmosphere. The menu is concise, divided into small and large plates. Feta comes in a filo pastry shell, fried until crisp then finished with honey and pistachios with creamy, crunchy, sweet and salty contrasts and a punchy baba ganoush on the side. Prawn saganaki – fat prawns cooked in a fennel and tomato sauce – has a metsovone cheese and spicy zhoug topping. Large plates are generous – the house moussaka is classically made with rich lamb and beef ragu layered with potatoes and aubergine, then topped with béchamel and given a little extra kick from harissa. Lamb kleftiko is a slow-cooked whole shank that falls apart onto a bed of crisp potatoes and peppers. For dessert, the mastic ice cream is dense, creamy and sticky, topped with crunchy kataifi pastry and sour cherry sauce to offset the sweetness. To drink, try the “very dirty” martini, infused with thyme and served with kalamata olives. The wine list is Greek-focussed with some great bottles, such as Dafnios Vidiano, a crisp white with peach and pear accents. kalimera.london

Sachi at The Pantechnicon, Knightsbridge

Intriguing events space with imaginative sharing plates

Top and tailing this destination design, shopping and eating complex is Elder, a Nordic-inspired rooftop space, and now Sachi, the atmospheric Japanese restaurant on the lower ground floor. While just a few moments from busy Knightsbridge, its dim lighting, Japanese garden decor and hidden booths make it feel like another world. Overseen by executive chef Chris Golding (whose experience includes Zuma and Nahm), the menu features regional Japanese dishes using the best British ingredients, such as Scottish scallops and lobster and Cornish monkfish, many cooked over fire on the robata grill. Among favourites such as sashimi, nigiri and maki rolls, agedashi tofu, tempura and a magnificent nasu (miso aubergine), discover some unique dishes such as seabass with lava salt and seabuckthorn, butinako – a rich pork belly braised in barley miso – shortrib with fermented mushroom and black garlic, and luxurious wagyu with beetroot and miso. The sommelier will guide you through each course, explaining the source and complexities of each saki as you go. Finish your meal with a sakura cocktail (gin, vermouth and peach) in Sakaya, the tiny whisky bar. pantechnicon.com/sachi

Koya Ko, Hackney

Superbly springy Japanese udon noodle specialist heads east

Tucked away off buzzing Broadway Market, Koya’s casual, friendly little sister follows suit from noodle bars found in Japan’s train stations, with a tachi-gui (standing-while-dining) element alongside seats for customers to slurp bowls of springy udon and tuck into donburi rice bowls. Pop in for the famous English/Japanese breakfast of hot udon topped with egg, bacon and butter soy mushrooms, or traditional neba-neba breakfast rice bowl with fermented soy beans, pickled seaweed and okra and onsen tamago egg. After midday, there’s crunchy chicken kara-age with spring onion sauce and steaming bowls of udon in dashi broth. Try new menu additions, such as slow-braised beef shin on hot noodles slathered in chilli oil, the KO salad of cold udon with pickled aubergine, and plenty of mini-don rice bowls to enjoy on the go. koya.co.uk

José Pizarro at Royal Academy of Arts

Daytime tapas in central London gallery

Chef José Pizarro’s beautiful new Mayfair outpost is a reflection of the chef’s lifelong love of art. With high ceilings and wood-panelling this light-filled room at Royal Academy of Arts is the ideal daytime spot to enjoy a quick glass of manzanilla and some acorn-fed cinco jotas jamón or a long, lazy lunch. Among José classics such as croquetas, pan con tomate, chorizo al vino and prawns with garlic and chilli are some new additions, including the must-order truffle and Ermenesada cheese toasted sandwich. On the ground floor he has also opened the walk-in Poster Bar, selling delicious bocadillos (sandwiches) and snacks. Both are open during the daytime only, closed on Monday. josepizarro.com

Cinder, Belsize Village

Mediterranean-inspired sharing plates cooked over coals in a cosy neighbourhood setting

Chef Jake Finn’s passion is for cooking over fire, so when he converted a former takeaway in the heart of Belsize Village, the first piece of kitchen equipment he installed was a charcoal-fuelled Josper grill – the hottest indoor barbecue available. It gives his dishes a subtle smokiness, or as Ritz-trained Jake puts it, “kissed by flames”. The Josper and open kitchen are very much part of the theatre at Cinder, a relaxed neighbourhood restaurant that has a special occasion vibe. The room is intimate and dressed with tumbling foliage, and there’s a smart outside terrace, perfect for summer evenings. The menu of 18 dishes is divided into nibbles, veg patch, raw, fish, meat, sides and desserts, and suggests ordering two-three to share. Fluffy, smoky flatbreads with a creamy nutty garlicky tahini introduce the Mediterranean influence, followed by crisp shredded hispi cabbage, textured with pine nuts. Revelations are grilled mastelo cheese with a sweet kalamata olive glaze; and crunchy triple-cooked new potatoes, scattered with black lime salt. For us, highlights from the mains are flattened chicken thighs, sharpened with confit lemon, which go beautifully with a glass of muscadet; and grassy, darkly-crusted beef sirloin, sourced from Cotswolds’ Paddock Farm, heavenly with rioja from the largely European wine list. cinderrestaurant.co.uk

Rambutan, Borough Market

In 2023, Cynthia Shanmugalingam will launch her first restaurant inspired by her Tamil roots. It will incorporate fresh market ingredients into dishes inspired by Sri Lanka’s northern capital Jaffna. Try street-food snacks including aged mutton rolls and spicy fish malu buns, as well as Jaffna crab fried rice and grilled turmeric and tamarind mackerel. rambutanlondon.com

