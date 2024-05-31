The Solana meme coin frenzy welcomes Piggy Bankster (PIGS), a pig-themed token.

Piggy Bankster’s presale starts June 4th with 100M $PIGS tokens.

Solana’s ecosystem witnesses surge in activity amid increased meme coins activity.

Lately meme coins, most of which have launched on Solana blockchain, have emerged as powerful drivers of market activity and community engagement.

Leading the Solana-based meme coins frenzy are notable coins like Dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk (BONK), which have captured the imaginations of investors and enthusiasts alike with staggering price increments.

Joining this dynamic landscape is Piggy Bankster (PIGS), a new meme coin entrant poised to leverage the success of other Solana-based coins. PIGS’ presale is scheduled to launch on June 4th, 2024.

Piggy Bankster (PIGS): the new Solana meme coin

Piggy Bankster brings a unique and intriguing narrative to the meme coin space that has been crowed by dog and frog-themed coins.

The pig gangster-themed coin is represented by a charismatic pig nicknamed Piggy Bankster who has clawed his way from the slums of Swine City to the pinnacle of the criminal underworld.

Piggy Bankster, always donning a pin-striped suit, is known for his ruthlessness, loyalty, and a fierce drive for power. His story is one of resilience and dominance, fitting perfectly into the meme coin culture that thrives on strong characters and engaging backstories.

The launch of Piggy Bankster is set against the backdrop of a booming meme coin market on the Solana blockchain.

Notably, the recent surge in popularity of Solana-based meme coins has driven substantial excitement and user activity on Solana, leading to increased network usage and a corresponding rise in the value of SOL, Solana’s native token.

Data from Dune Analytics highlights a rise in deployed transactions and revenue within the Solana ecosystem, correlating with the meme coin craze. Additionally, data on DeFi Llama shows a substantial increase in Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) throughout 2024, reflecting the platform’s expanding ecosystem and growing adoption.

However, this surge in activity is not just limited to meme coins. The broader Solana ecosystem has seen an influx of new projects, further enhancing the platform’s appeal. The recent integration of Solana into the multichain portfolio tracker Pulsar Finance simplifies asset management for users and underscores Solana’s growing importance in the Web3 landscape.

Piggy Bankster launch details and tokenomics

The Piggy Bankster ($PIG) presale launch is designed as a fair launch on the Solana network, ensuring that all participants have an equal opportunity to acquire the token from the outset.

The total supply of Piggy Bankster tokens is set at 100,000,000 $PIGS, with 100% of this supply being allocated to the liquidity pool. The initial liquidity is pegged at $12,000, establishing a starting price of $0.00012 per single PIGS token.

This strategic approach to the presale and liquidity provision aims to promote transparency and community involvement, key principles that resonate strongly within the cryptocurrency community.

Piggy Bankster’s persona is brought to life through memorable quotes that capture his ethos and appeal to the meme coin community. Statements like, “All I have in this world is my word and my snout. And I don’t break ‘em for nobody,” and “When you mess with the best, you get turned into bacon,” reflect the character’s tough and unapologetic nature.

For more information, you can visit the Piggy Bankster website, or follow the project on Twitter, or join the Telegram group for the latest updates.