A new theory from University of Virginia astrophysicist Jonathan Tan proposes that supermassive black holes formed from the universe’s very first stars, which grew to enormous sizes under the influence of dark matter annihilation energy. The “Pop III.1” model suggests these primordial giants rapidly ionized hydrogen throughout space in brilliant flashes that may help resolve puzzling tensions in modern cosmology.

The Pop III.1 Theory: First Stars as Black Hole Seeds

The Pop III.1 theory addresses one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries: how supermassive black holes, weighing millions to billions of times more than our Sun, formed so early in cosmic history. These massive objects lurk at the centers of most large galaxies, including our own Milky Way, yet the James Webb Space Telescope has discovered many of them existing when the universe was still young.

Unlike previous models that struggle to explain the abundance of early supermassive black holes, the Pop III.1 theory proposes they all originated from the collapse of Population III.1 stars, the very first generation of stars to form in pristine dark matter minihalos. These primordial stars were fundamentally different from modern stars because they formed from gas containing only hydrogen, helium, and trace amounts of lithium.

Dark Matter’s Role in Stellar Growth

The key innovation of Tan’s theory lies in how dark matter particles influenced stellar evolution. In Pop III.1 minihalos, gravitationally bound structures with roughly one million times the mass of our Sun, the process of dark matter annihilation provided additional energy that kept protostars large and relatively cool. This prevented the typical photoevaporation feedback that normally limits star growth, allowing these ancient stars to accumulate masses around 100,000 times that of our Sun.

This dark matter-assisted growth mechanism explains why there appears to be a characteristic minimum mass scale for supermassive black holes, with few intermediate-mass black holes found in the 100 to 10,000 solar mass range. The theory naturally predicts this gap because all Pop III.1 stars would have similar final masses set by the baryonic content of their host minihalos.

The Flash: Early Universe Ionization

Perhaps the most intriguing prediction of the Pop III.1 model is “The Flash,” an epoch when supermassive Pop III.1 stars rapidly ionized hydrogen gas throughout the universe at redshifts around 20 to 30, corresponding to when the universe was roughly 100-200 million years old. During their brief but brilliant lifetimes of about 10 million years, these massive stars produced enormous quantities of ionizing radiation with luminosities reaching 10^53 photons per second.

This early ionization phase would have created expanding bubbles of ionized gas that eventually filled a substantial fraction of the cosmic volume before the stars died and the gas recombined back to a neutral state within a few tens of millions of years. This process fundamentally differs from the later, more gradual reionization driven by normal galaxies that occurred around redshift 8.

Resolving Cosmological Tensions

The Pop III.1 model’s prediction of early flash ionization may help resolve several puzzling tensions that have emerged in cosmology. Recent measurements from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) have led to uncomfortably tight constraints on the sum of neutrino masses, potentially requiring negative neutrino masses, which are physically impossible.

When combined with Planck cosmic microwave background data, DESI results have also hinted at dynamical dark energy and intensified the “Hubble tension,” the discrepancy between different measurements of the universe’s expansion rate. The Pop III.1 model’s contribution to the cosmic microwave background’s optical depth of approximately 0.04, when added to the 0.06 from standard galactic reionization, yields a total of about 0.10.

Observable Consequences and Future Tests

The Pop III.1 model makes several testable predictions that future observations could verify or refute. The theory predicts that free-free emission from The Flash should boost the cosmic radio background, potentially explaining the unexpectedly strong 21-centimeter absorption signal reported by the EDGES experiment.

Future cosmic microwave background polarization observations, particularly with missions like LiteBIRD and the Simons Observatory, should be able to detect the distinctive signature of this early ionization phase. The model also predicts specific patterns in 21-centimeter emission that upcoming radio telescopes like the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA) and the Square Kilometer Array could observe.

“Professor Tan has developed an elegant model that could explain a two-stage process of stellar birth and ionization in the early universe. It’s possible the very first stars formed in a brief, brilliant flash, then vanished — meaning what we now see with the James Webb Telescope may be just the second wave. The universe, it seems, still holds surprises.” Richard Ellis, a leading observational cosmologist at University College London,

Challenges and Alternative Theories

While the Pop III.1 model offers an elegant solution to several cosmological puzzles, it faces competition from alternative theories. Some researchers have proposed that primordial black holes formed directly from density fluctuations just seconds after the Big Bang could account for early supermassive black holes. Others suggest that direct collapse of massive gas clouds in atomic-cooled halos might explain some observations.

The model’s predictions about early ionization also face constraints from observations. Current limits on the patchy kinematic Sunyaev-Zeldovich effect from cosmic microwave background observations suggest some tension with the high optical depth values preferred by the Pop III.1 scenario.

Key Findings from the Research

All supermassive black holes may have formed by redshift 20 as “heavy seeds” from Pop III.1 stars

Dark matter annihilation energy allowed the first stars to grow 100,000 times larger than our Sun

Flash ionization contributed approximately 0.04 to cosmic microwave background optical depth

The theory could resolve negative neutrino mass problems from DESI measurements

Free-free emission from early ionization may explain EDGES 21-cm absorption signals

Implications for Understanding Cosmic Evolution

If confirmed, the Pop III.1 model would fundamentally reshape our understanding of how the universe evolved from the cosmic dark ages to the complex structure we observe today. Rather than a single, gradual reionization process, the universe may have experienced two distinct phases: an early, brief flash ionization from supermassive stars, followed by recombination and then the slower reionization driven by normal galaxies.

This two-phase process could explain why the James Webb Space Telescope has found so many massive black holes in the early universe while also accounting for the apparent absence of intermediate-mass black holes in the local universe. The theory suggests that all supermassive black holes formed early, by redshift 20, as “heavy seeds” that then grew through accretion to their present-day masses.

As Tan noted, the connection between early black hole formation and cosmological tensions was unexpected: “It’s a connection we didn’t anticipate when developing the Pop III.1 model, but it may prove profoundly important.” Whether this elegant theory withstands the scrutiny of future observations remains to be seen, but it represents a compelling attempt to unify several of astronomy’s most pressing mysteries into a single, coherent framework.