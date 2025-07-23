A new international award named for the first person to step foot on the moon will honor excellence in “space discovery” as established by the school known as “the cradle of astronauts.”

The “Neil Armstrong Space Prize” was announced by Purdue University on Sunday (July 20) — the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing — at an event held in Washington, D.C. The honor is intended to share the same clout as the Nobel Prize, but for advancements in space exploration.

“This prize carries Armstrong’s name and Purdue’s space legacy,” said Mung Chiang, president of Purdue University, in a statement released by the school. “We unveil the creation of a Nobel-level prize for space at a transformational time for the next giant leaps in space.”



Eight out of Purdue’s 22 living astronaut alums joined Chiang at the National Building Museum to help introduce the prize. The Indiana university has the distinction of being the alma matter for more astronauts than any other school (28 in total). The award’s namesake, Neil Armstrong, received his undergraduate degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue in 1955.

Led by seven-time space shuttle mission specialist Jerry Ross, the seven other astronauts at the event included fellow shuttle veterans Roy Bridges, Mark Polansky and Charlie Walker, as well as suborbital fliers Sirisha Bandla, Marc Eagle, Beth Moses and Audrey Powers.

Set to be bestowed for the first time next year, the Armstrong Prize will be awarded in three categories: technologies that improve life on Earth, discoveries that increase our knowledge about the universe and achievements in space exploration that inspire future achievements.

Nominations for individuals or teams to receive the inaugural prize will be accepted beginning in August through Nov. 1, 2025.

The selection committee includes former NASA associate administrator Jim Free, SpaceX Starbase manager Kathy Lueders, former president of Blue Origin Rob Meyerson and the former head of NASA’s science division Thomas Zurbuchen. The panel is chaired by Dan Dumbacher, professor of engineering practice at Purdue.

“At a time when space is more accessible than ever, this award aims to inspire the next generation of space leaders while highlighting Purdue’s enduring role in space research, exploration, security and partnerships with NASA, the U.S. Space Force and the commercial space sector,” said Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of Purdue’s College of Engineering.