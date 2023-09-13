NSYNC surprised fans by appearing at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. According to TMZ, the group is featured in a song in the upcoming film Trolls Band Together.

What is Trolls Band Together about?

In a recent report on the iconic pop groups appearance together — their first in years — TMZ notes that the group will be featured in a song for the upcoming animated film.

The film, which is set to premiere on November 17, 2023, tells the story of Branch (played by Justin Timberlake) revealing that he used to be in a boy band with his four brothers. He’ll reunite with them in order to help save the day.

This report comes a few weeks after rumors first popped up that the band would reunite in the film. Then, Entertainment Tonight noted that the group will release a new song for the film, the group’s first official song since 2001’s “Girlfriend.”

Despite the reunion at the VMAs and the obvious meta-commentary in Trolls Band Together, however, TMZ did note that there are no plans for NSYNC to reunite in real life. While the group was happy to be together again, TMZ notes that no tour, residency, album, or any other reunions are in the works as of now.